Man Utd starter told to ‘move on’ by ex-Red Devil amid rumours Amorim ‘wants him out now’

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana has been told to “move on” in the summer if he doesn’t improve by former Red Devils misfit Massimo Taibi.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with Ruben Amorim’s side dropping to 14th in the Premier League table after losing 2-0 to Wolves on Boxing Day.

Onana had started the season well for Man Utd but the Cameroonian stopper has made a number of high-profile errors over the last month or two.

His latest gaffe came on Boxing Day against Wolves when the 28-year-old was beaten direct from a corner by Matheus Cunha with reports that Amorim ‘wants him out now’.

And that has led to former Man Utd goalkeeper Taibi insisting that Onana would be better off attempting to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Taibi told The Sun: “I’d be straight to the point and tell him, ‘Andre, you are one of the best keepers in Europe but in the Premier League, you are under- performing.

“‘Block out criticism, do some soul-searching, press the reset and go again. And if things don’t change by June, move on’.

“I think subconsciously the United environment isn’t ideal for him and when a marriage is showing cracks, it’s pointless to continue.

“Sometimes things don’t work out at a team and it’s best to go separate ways, which would not be a failure.

“For me he’s a strong goalkeeper who finds himself in a situation where he can’t show his skills because he is not cut out for the English game.

“He’s only suited to the Prem when it comes to his ball-playing ability and structure.”

Onana has been praised for saving Man Utd on a number of occasions but his big errors have overshadowed his good performances at times.

And Taibi reckons Onana is better suited to a different league away from the Premier League as the English top flight demands a “more imposing” style of goalkeeper.

Taibi added: “Andre’s a better fit for an Italian or French team.

“For English football you need a goalkeeper who is more imposing, regularly comes off his line using his fists and with a different saving technique.

“In his place I’d not have left Inter, where he was a big-shot. He made a calculated risk thinking he would slot in seamlessly at Manchester United but it backfired.

“But even though he hasn’t lived up to expectations he remains a top keeper, one of the best in Europe.”