Amorim starter ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd as ‘major discussions begin’ with one club

Andre Onana is ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window and there is already one club that is in ‘major’ talks to sign him, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd team in the Premier League era, even if they win all of their final five matches.

Amorim has struggled to galvanise the current group of players, who face Bournemouth on Sunday, as they flounder in 14th position in the Premier League.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism.

But there have also been difficulties at the other end of the pitch with Onana recently dropped for their 4-1 loss to Newcastle after making two mistakes against Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Onana was back in Amorim’s starting XI for the second leg but there are still rumours that the Cameroon international could leave in the summer if Man Utd receive an offer of £20m or more.

And now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claims that there have already been talks with Saudi Arabian side Neom over a potential summer transfer.

Aouna wrote:

‘His coach, Ruben Amorim, has decided to maintain his faith in him, believing that the team’s defensive problems cannot be attributed to a single player. Regarding his future, rumors have circulated about a possible transfer. ‘According to our information, the Saudi club Neom has already begun major discussions with his representatives. Furthermore, Onana is open to leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether all parties can reach an agreement.’

Former Chelsea player and manager Gus Poyet believes Onana can show Amorim that he is still worthy of a future at Old Trafford.

Poyet said: “Andre Onana’s personality is one to come out and speak his mind and to take responsibility for his mistakes. Therefore, if you make a mistake, you must take it on the chin and try and improve as a player.

“He must keep going and be strong to prove that he is the right goalkeeper for Manchester United. I believe he is the kind of character to overcome situations like this and try and make himself better and become an important player for the club, and I think he can do that.”

While Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf insists that Onana is a “great goalkeeper” and that he can show his worth at Man Utd if he regains his confidence.

Leboeuf added: “I think Andre Onana is a great goalkeeper. He showed this during his time playing in Italy and the Netherlands, in my eyes his current issues are because of a lack of confidence.

“You expect confidence from your keeper, when I was playing in a defence and Fabian Barthez was behind me, I had that trust in him to take care of things if I made a mistake – that’s massive for a defender.

“Many players around Onana are also struggling and it’s a tough situation, it means that players must be responsible for their actions and not leave themselves exposed defensively if Onana isn’t at his best.”