Man Utd star Onana rubbishes Liverpool atmosphere after Neville makes ‘quietest crowd’ claim

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana was left unimpressed by the Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw against the Red Devils.

The Cameroon international kept his sixth clean sheet of the Premier League season at Anfield on Sunday as the Red Devils came away with a point from their trip to Liverpool.

It was a flat match, especially in the first half, and the Anfield atmosphere seemed to match the performances on the pitch as the Liverpool fans struggled to create an intimidating atmosphere.

When asked at full-time about the often intimidating Anfield atmosphere, Man Utd goalkeeper Onana told reporters: “I felt nothing.”

And that came after former Man Utd defender Gary Neville claimed it was the “quietest crowd” he’s ever witnessed in a fixture between Liverpool and the Red Devils.

“I’ve always been complimentary of Liverpool fans. It’s the biggest crowd they’ve had here in 60 or 70 years (60 years is accurate), but it’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game.

“I don’t know what was up with them today. I think there was maybe a little bit of overconfidence before the game – people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on and stuff like that,” Neville said while looking at Jamie Carragher.

“When you’re in that sort of feeling all week; some of the players have been left behind off the European trip; all the noise about how Manchester United are going to get destroyed at Anfield – it just sometimes maybe seeps into you a little bit.

“Maybe a little bit of that [gets] into the crowd.”

Man Utd had to play the final minutes of stoppage time with ten men after Diogo Dalot was dismissed for two bookings in the space of seconds for dissent.

Analysing the incident, Neville questioned: “What does dissent twice even mean? How do you break up one rant into two bookings?”

Carragher replied: “Has he given it for dissent twice? That seems incredibly harsh for me,” before Neville added: “Well… is that even a red card?”

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag was clearly unhappy at the decision to send Dalot off at the death, he said: “If I say something about that….well I’ll leave it. Maybe you can do it (say something about it).”

