Man Utd have ‘one advantage’ as INEOS ‘intensify pursuit’ for striker after Arsenal transfer collapse

Premier League giants Man Utd are now getting serious in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking for a new goalscoring centre-forward this summer after a terrible season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both coming under fire for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund and Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals between them last season as the Red Devils struggled under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

One the duo is now set to leave this summer as Man Utd look to bring in a proven goalscorer with Sesko the latest name to appear on their radar as a realistic signing.

Arsenal had a strong interest in Sesko but pulled out after Leipzig failed to lower their asking price and are now locked in talks to sign Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres instead,

Man Utd have also been linked to Gyokeres but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Sesko was a player “being considered internally” at Old Trafford.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “I told you about Benjamin Sesko being one of the options for Manchester United. Let me clarify that it’s not the only one and that United it’s going to be important to decide together internally at the club.

“But also how much they will have available in terms of money, also based on the outgoings, as I told you Rashford is gone, but also Antony with Betis pushing, also Sancho, also Alejandro Garnacho – so there’s many things to clarify.

“Sesko is a name being considered internally, at the moment there are no negotiations with Leipzig at this stage, but remember at Manchester United in the management team but there is Christopher Vivell.

“He is a director who knows Sesko very well, he came from Red Bull Group, so knows Benjamin Sesko, so that’s why interest internally is being discussed.

“So let’s see if Man United will decide to go for Sesko or for any other option, also based on what happens with Sancho, Antony and Garnacho.”

And now Absolut Fussball claim that Man Utd ‘have intensified their pursuit’ of Sesko with the Red Devils ‘back in the running for the muscular Saxon striker’.

Man Utd ‘had already had Sesko on their radar as a 16-year-old before his move from Domzale to Salzburg’ and they ‘approached him’ before he made the move to Leipzig in 2023 too.

The report adds: ‘One advantage is certainly the contact of “Director of Recruitment” Christopher Vivell.’

While it is understood that Sesko ‘will not be a bargain’ this summer with his release clause somewhere between €70m and €80m and ‘tough negotiations are still needed’.