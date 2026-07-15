Man Utd have one day to trigger clause for next signing as Chelsea move for Kone

Angelo Stiller and Manu Kone have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd only have one day left to trigger Angelo Stiller’s release clause at Stuttgart before it expires as Chelsea move in for Manu Kone, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got their first two midfield signings over the line this summer with Andrey Santos coming in from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans joining from Aston Villa.

Man Utd are still looking to sign one more midfielder this summer, as well as a left-back and left-winger as their other top priorities, while they could also sign a centre-back and/or a striker if their budget stretches.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Man Utd will sign one more midfielder this summer with Roma’s Kone one of their targets.

Romano said this week on YouTube: “Manchester United are not done. They will sign and want to sign one more midfielder.

“They are looking at defensive midfielders, physical players, so we have to see which options they have on the shortlist.

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“Many of you are asking me for names. It’s still early to indicate who will be the player they really want, but I will tell you in the next days.

“I can tell you Manchester United made a call to the agents of Manu Kone from Roma. He’s one of the players they appreciate. There was a call over the recent days and we’ll see if it develops.

“They have more targets, but Manchester United are definitely looking for that kind of player.”

But Italian publication Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness) insists that talks around Alejandro Garnacho potentially joining Roma have opened the door to Chelsea signing France midfielder Kone.

The report adds that Chelsea ‘have held initial talks and things could soon intensify, with Manchester United yet to make a formal attempt’.

Another midfielder who Man Utd could look to sign instead of Kone is Stuttgart’s Stiller, who was in Germany’s World Cup squad, with German newspaper Bild (via Sport Witness) claiming that the Red Devils have one day left to trigger his release clause.

A €36.5m clause in his contract expires on Wednesday with the Bundesliga club set to regain control of the situation if Man Utd or another club fails to trigger it very soon.

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Despite Man Utd sending delegations to watch Stiller last season, the report adds that ‘there have been no concrete talks with Stuttgart regarding a possible transfer’.

On potentially going back in for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, Romano said: “Today Atalanta director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed exactly what I told you.

“Ederson to Manchester United is over. Completely over. Some people said maybe Man Utd could come back in August. It’s not true. Manchester United decided against signing Ederson and sent him back to Atalanta. Ederson is very sad and very disappointed.

“Giuntoli said today that Atalanta were stunned by what happened with Manchester United because they didn’t expect it at all.

“He also confirmed Atalanta have offered Ederson a new contract because they want to keep the player.

“So the deal is completely off. Forget all the stories saying Manchester United could come back later. It was off on Friday, off on Saturday, off on Sunday, and finally on Monday it was confirmed.”

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