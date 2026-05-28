Michael Carrick has got the Red Devils job on a permanent basis.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are one last hurdle away from completing a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

The Red Devils are set to build on their brilliant end to the season under Michael Carrick by supporting the new permanent head coach in the transfer market.

Man Utd will look to sign at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum to help improve the squad as they face a Champions League campaign next term.

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple midfielders over the summer but Atalanta’s Ederson now looks like being their first signing of the summer.

After impressing once again in Serie A last season, Man Utd have moved early to attempt to tie up a deal for the Brazil international with personal terms already agreed.

Romano has revealed that Ederson has “said yes” to Man Utd but that there is one thing stopping the Red Devils give their “final approval” to a deal.

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Romano said about Ederson on his YouTube channel: “Yeah, they are getting really, really closer now.

“And the first signing could be Ederson from Atalanta.

“A story we have been mentioning here on the channel for some time now, for a few weeks because Man Utd basically what they did has been to fly to Italy with the delegation to start conversations on several topics.

“Don’t forget, for example, the agents of Tonali are in Italy, and there are more things they can discuss, for example, exits for the summer transfer window.

“So, Man Utd had several meetings.

“We know they are always very active on the Italian market.

“Remember Hojlund, remember Zirkzee, remember Dorgu, and many other players.

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“Now, in this case, for Ederson.

“So, the agreement Manchester United Ederson is done.

“The player said yes to Man Utd. The contract is ready. It is a five-year deal.

“Ederson wants to go to Utd.

“As I said last week, another club, which is not Atletico Madrid, called over the recent days, but Ederson said, ‘Wait, until there is Man Utd, I am going nowhere. I wait for Utd’.

Man Utd ‘close to completing the agreement with Atalanta’

“Now, Utd are close to completing the agreement with Atalanta for €45million.

“Payment terms are being discussed, instalments, and all the rest, but Ederson is very, very, very close to becoming a new Manchester United player.

“What’s needed is Man Utd final approval.

“Man Utd have been working on this deal for weeks, but it’s now Man Utd among several targets they have in midfield who have to say, okay, let’s proceed, let’s close the deal.

“They have advanced for sure verbally. Now it’s Utd to put the final touch and close this deal for Ederson.

“But for sure, he’s very close.”

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