Man Utd ‘open’ to Bruno Fernandes sale as price tag is revealed in spurious transfer link

Man Utd are once again reportedly ‘open’ to selling Bruno Fernandes as they look to fund a big move for a new midfielder in the summer.

There have been rumours over the last year or two that the Portugal international could leave Old Trafford for a big-money move to the Middle East.

Fernandes has been one of the only bright lights in an awful few years for Man Utd with his goal contributions keeping them away from disaster, especially last season when they were flirting with the bottom three.

With no European competition on offer this season, after finishing 15th last term, there were lots of rumours over the summer that Saudi Pro League sides were prepared to pay £100m to bring him to the Middle East.

Fernandes stayed at Man Utd but there are already rumours building about next summer with claims that clubs in Saudi Arabia could try again.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update earlier this month with Fernandes set to consider a potential move to Saudi again in the summer.

READ: Gallagher for Mainoo at Man Utd is swapping one Bruno Fernandes backup for another

Romano said: “And in the case of Bruno, the appreciation from Saudi remains. From Saudi, they tried in the last three years to sign Bruno Fernandes. It was last summer, but also in the last two, three years, they always, always tried for Bruno, and they always say, no, I want to stay at Man United.

“So now Bruno is only focused on this season with Man United to try to do their best possible. Then there is the World Cup. So before that, Bruno will have no distraction in a similar situation as Harry Kane.

“Then after the World Cup, we will see. But at the moment, the situation remains absolutely under control.”

And now Caught Offside are extremely uncertain about Fernandes’ future as Man Utd ‘seem increasingly open to cashing in on’ the Portugal international.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd go ‘all in’ for Sunderland star as they ‘approach’ agent for Chelsea target

* Man Utd ‘activate’ a ‘blockbuster’ £87.5m January signing that definitely will not happen…

* Arsenal title, Wolves proper start, Man Utd top six – revisiting our 25/26 Premier League targets

Man Utd ‘expect bids’ for the former Sporting CP midfielder and it ‘seems Fernandes has been identified as someone worth cashing in on to help fund’ moves for players like Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Former Man Utd defender Patrice Evra reckons Fernandes is a problem for the Red Devils despite his healthy return of goals and assists.

Evra told Stake: “It’s always sensitive to talk about Bruno. Bruno is giving assists and scoring goals, this has never been the issue.

“The issue for me is for him to control the team and the tempo when he gets the ball.

“You couldn’t tell me where he’s playing because he’s everywhere. And at the end, you’re not even at your right position.

“But United wouldn’t be where they are in the table if Bruno wasn’t playing.”