Man Utd open ‘official’ club-to-club talks for shock winger signing

Manchester United have opened ‘official’ club-to-club talks with Ajax for a surprise winger signing, according to a report.

The last time Man Utd signed a winger from Ajax, disaster followed. The Red Devils spent an eye-watering £82m (rising to £86m through add-ons) when signing Antony whose time at Old Trafford can only be termed underwhelming, and that’s putting it mildly.

Man Utd would eventually sell Antony to Real Betis for just £21.65m, but according to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, Man Utd aren’t afraid to go back to the well once more.

Reporting on X, Tavolieri revealed ‘official’ talks between Man Utd and Ajax have commenced. The subject of these new negotiations is Belgian winger, Mika Godts.

‘Manchester United officially made contact with Ajax Amsterdam to explore the potential terms of a deal for Mika Godts,’ wrote Tavolieri.

‘Belgian talent will be one of the main attractions in the upcoming market and expected to leave the Dutch club next summer.’

Tavolieri is known as something of an expert on transfer stories involving Belgian players, thus giving these claims extra weight.

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Godts, 20, is a right-footed left winger with bags of experience. Despite his young age, he’s already amassed more than 100 senior appearances for Ajax.

In the current campaign, Godts has taken his game to new heights, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in the Eredivisie alone.

Man Utd are known to be exploring the market for a new left winger at season’s end, which again, lends further credence to Tavolieri’s claims.

However, if prior comments made by senior Dutch journalist at De Telegraaf, Valentijn Driessen, are anything to go by, Man Utd shouldn’t expect an immediate impact from Godts if he is brought to the Premier League.

Back in February when addressing links between Godts and Liverpool, Driessen explained: “He’s Ajax’s best player right now. But he squandered a golden opportunity against NEC to give Ajax the victory.

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“He was a bit lucky to have scored that goal, although that counts too. You can also criticise him for ensuring Ajax only got one point, not three.”

Driessen added: “Where is his ceiling? Way above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress.

“You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now; that won’t help either. Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now. He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

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