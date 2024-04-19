Man Utd are willing to sell Marcus Rashford for the right price in the summer transfer window in order to increase their transfer budget, according to reports.

Rashford helped Erik ten Hag have a successful first at Old Trafford by scoring 30 goals in all competitions as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and secured a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Could INEOS make a U-turn on their decision to keep Rashford?

However, this season has not gone to plan for Rashford or Man Utd with the England international scoring eight goals so far and the Red Devils showing inconsistent form all campaign.

Ten Hag recently insisted that there was no chance of Rashford leaving in the summer despite rumours that Paris Saint-Germain could make a bid for him.

“We didn’t re-sign him last season for four years [to a new contract] with the intention to sell him. No,” Ten Hag said.

“He should be part of this project. It’s not a subject we talk about.”

And a report in Football Insider from February claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS – who completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd earlier this year – want to ‘keep’ Rashford.

‘It is believed INEOS are keen to keep him at United as their new regime gets into full swing. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that last season’s heroics from Rashford are fresh in the memories of club chiefs – who ‘know what he can do’ at his best.’

However, Football Transfers now insists that INESO have made a U-turn and are now ‘open to selling’ Rashford this summer ‘in a bid to revamp the squad’.

It is understood that ‘the burden of not achieving Champions League football this campaign will hamper the club’s transfer kitty for the forthcoming window and a number of home-grown stars could be moved on.’

In an exclusive, Football Transfers add:

‘Rashford’s weekly wage of £425k inclusive of bonuses, has drawn scrutiny and raised eyebrows in the club’s inner circle. ‘We are told that the deal, which was approved by John Murtough and greenlit by Joel Glazer, is something that Ineos would not have signed off themselves if they were in the control of the Red Devils when the contract was sealed.’

Fabrizio Romano: Everything’s going right in the Jadon Sancho deal

Jadon Sancho is another player who could depart when the transfer window re-opens in the summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that “everything’s going right” in that deal for Man Utd with the Red Devils set to “get more money”.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “For Man Utd, money is coming. They have already received a loan fee of around €5 million for Jadon Sancho’s six-month loan, but also Man Utd will receive more money in the next weeks from Borussia Dortmund because they are now going to play the Champions League semi-final.

“Part of the add-on clause structure in the Jadon Sancho loan deal was also linked to performance in the Champions League for Dortmund.

“Sancho is happy at Dortmund, where he started. He’s playing, he’s an important player in a group of players he really appreciates.

“Everything’s going right on that deal and Man Utd will get more money, which is important for Financial Fair Play.”

On a potential move to Dortmund in the summer, Romano added: “The intention of Borussia Dortmund remains to sit at the table with Manchester United at the end of the season and try to find a solution to keep the player at the club, so let’s see what the situation will be.”