Manchester United are considering a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

United have focused heavily on attacking reinforcements this summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Attention is now turning to other areas of Ruben Amorim’s squad, with goalkeeper reportedly identified as a position the club could strengthen if the right opportunity arises.

That opportunity could be presented by Donnarumma’s situation at PSG.

MORE: Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

The Italy international was a key figure as Luis Enrique’s side won the Treble in 2024/25, keeping 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances. However, he has been left out of Wednesday’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur, after the signing of Lucas Chevalier, who is set to become first choice.

With Donnarumma entering the final year of his £300,000-a-week contract, PSG are ‘ready to move him on’ this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

United are understood to be ‘open to taking advantage’ of the situation with a loan offer, with a permanent deal ‘difficult to sanction’.

That stance is largely due to the presence of Andre Onana, with the club reluctant to have two high-earning goalkeepers on their books.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd flop’s ‘approval still pending’ after Red Devils ‘draft agreement’ with Euro giants

👉 Man Utd ‘offered’ Bayern star as Red Devils increase bid for ‘seduced’ Barcelona star

👉 Brighton boss Hurzeler insists no ‘fear’ over losing Man Utd target Carlos Baleba

The Red Devils have explored potential exits for the Cameroon international, with interest from Saudi Arabia and AS Monaco earlier in the window, but no agreement has been reached.

The website suggests that United could look to move Onana out on loan, or even keep him to compete with Donnarumma if a financially viable loan arrangement with PSG can be struck.

PSG are not presently open to a loan move for the 26-year-old, preferring to secure a permanent sale. However, the Italian international is unhappy with how he has been treated, which has caught the attention of city rivals Manchester City.

Should any other club attempt to sign Donnarumma permanently, then United’s chances of landing him on loan should be dashed.

The report states:

Any loan deal for the former AC Milan stopper would mean PSG need to change their stance on a loan move though, as PSG are not currently open to that situation. However, the player is disappointed with the way he has been dealt with this summer and it’s possible he could push for an exit on his own terms. United know what it’s like to get stuck with players they’ve been keen to move, and they could look to use that experience by negotiating terms with PSG that are favorable for all parties. However, there is a threat that any loan move could fall apart if another club made an offer to sign the player permanently instead, as that is PSG’s preferred option. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City have both been linked with an interest in the 26-year-old, but sources understand nothing of substance has happened in either case so far.

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Spurs to hijack Arsenal target, Liverpool step up Guehi pursuit