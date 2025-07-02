Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu over a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his midfield with Christian Eriksen leaving as a free agent this summer, and amid reports of the Red Devils putting a £43m ‘offer on the table’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz, Orazio Accomando has revealed that the have also made ‘inquiries’ with Calhaoglu’s agents, as have Fulham.

The Sport Mediaset journalist reports that the 31-year-old ‘wants’ to join Galatasaray but the Turkish giants can’t meet Inter’s demands.

He wrote on X: ‘Situation #Calhanoglu: he wants #Galatasaray, but the Turks today cannot go beyond 15M to #Inter. The Nerazzurri are asking for a figure close to 40M.

‘In recent hours, inquiries from #ManchesterUnited and #Fulham with Calha’s agents, following those from Arabia in recent weeks. Galatasaray aware that in case of a bidding war, it will be difficult to secure the midfielder.’

The report comes after Inter captain Lautaro Martinez aimed some choice words in Calhanoglu’s direction after the Serie A side’s 2-0 defeat to Fluminense in the Club World Cup on Monday.

“I want to fight for the major titles. Anyone who wants to stay at Inter, fine, let’s fight. But anyone who doesn’t want to stay can leave,” the Argentina striker told reporters.

“We need players who want to be here. We’re wearing an important shirt. We need a top-level mentality, or please leave.”

Inter president Beppe Marotta later claimed that Martinez’s comments were aimed at Calhanoglu, who was injured during the Club World Cup and has been linked with a transfer away from the club.

Calhanoglu then took to Instagram to express his “surprise” at Martinez and Marotta’s claims.

“Yesterday we lost, and it hurts,” Calhanoglu said. “I felt sadness, not just as a player, but as someone who truly cares.

“Even though I’m currently injured, I picked up the phone right after the match and called a few team-mates to lift their spirits because that’s what you do when you care about your team.

“What surprised me even more were the words that came after. Words that hit hard. Words that divide, not unite.

“In my career, I’ve never looked for excuses. I’ve always taken responsibility. I’ve played even through pain, I’ve led, especially in difficult moments, not with words, but with actions.

“I respect every opinion, even from a team-mate, even from the club president, but respect is not a one-way street.

“I’ve always shown respect on and off the pitch, and I believe that in football, as in life, true strength lies in showing respect, especially when emotions are running high.

“I’ve never betrayed this club, I’ve never said I’m not happy at Inter.

“There were offers, in the past, tempting ones. But I stayed because deep down, I know what this shirt means to me, and I believe my actions spoke clearly.

“I’ve had the honour of wearing the captain’s armband for my country, and I’ve learned that leadership means standing by your team. Not pointing fingers when it’s easiest.”