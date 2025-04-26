Manchester United have ‘opened talks’ with a £40m striker ahead of the summer transfer window as an alternative to Ipswich’s Liam Delap.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a miserable campaign which has seen Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag as manager but their poor performances and results continue under the Portuguese boss.

There remains hope of a trophy and possible Champions League football next season through Europa League glory as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final against Athletic Club, with the carrot of competing in Europe’s showcase competition huge for potential new recruits and for those tasked with rebuilding the squad thanks to the money they will receive as a result.

Amorim wants to put his own stamp on the squad having struggled to implement his philosophy and system having arrived in November, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap high on the agenda after The Athletic’s David Orsnstein confirmed “the prority is the attack” at Old Trafford.

Delap has a tempting release clause of just £30m but United face significant competition from his signature, with Chelsea thought to be pushing hard to sign the former Manchester City man.

With that battle in mind, CaughtOffside claim the Red Devils have ‘opened talks’ with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman has been in stunning form this season, with his outstanding goal against Arsenal in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday taking his season tally to 17 in all competitions, while he’s also provided three assists.

The report claims ‘initial contact’ has been made with the striker, though Bayern Munich also ‘like the player and could move for him in case Harry Kane leaves’, while Juventus are also keeping tabs.

Palace meanwhile are preparing for his potential exit, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Alassane Plea being targeted as a possible replacement for the 27-year-old.

Mateta will more than likely be playing alongside Matheus Cunha should he make the move to Old Trafford amid reports claiming United are gearing up to trigger the Wolves star’s £62.5m release clause and offer the Brazilian £200,000 per week – double what he currently earns – to join the club he “loves”.

Transfer expert Fabirizio Romano says Cunha is “ready to accept the proposal” from United, who want to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

“Manchester United are making progress on a daily basis on the Matheus Cunha deal, Very positive conversations,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester United management, Ruben Amorim, who is fully involved in this process, they are all looking in the same direction.”

Romano continued: “The Champions League is not deal deal-breaker for the player.

“Matheus Cunha is still ready to accept the proposal from Manchester United. They need more, at least one more meeting, to fix some details. But my understanding is that United want to make it happen as soon as possible.”