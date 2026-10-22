Next Man Utd manager: INEOS open talks with top candidate who makes TWO demands

Man Utd have opened talks with Antonio Conte over replacing Michael Carrick as the Italian makes two demands to accept their terms, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Serie A side Como on Wednesday evening in a worrying display and result, which piles even more pressure on Carrick.

TEAMtalk indicated earlier in the day that Jason Wilcox ‘has the backing of INEOS chief and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’ if he decides to sack Carrick.

Despite the mounting uncertainty over Carrick’s future at Old Trafford, it is claimed that ‘United are not currently planning an immediate managerial change’.

However, that could mean that Man Utd are just waiting to identify the right manager to replace him with Conte, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann among the names already mentioned.

TalkSPORT ruled out Hurzeler as an option earlier on Thursday as the German head coach has no intention of leaving Brighton take over at Man Utd, if the job becomes available.

READ: Man Utd: Fernandes destroyed for Carrick ‘betrayal’; told to stop ‘cheating and crying’

Man Utd could have more success persuading Conte to arrive at Old Trafford with Italian newspaper La Repubblica revealing that ‘talks’ took place on Wednesday night.

Conte could be motivated to take over but La Repubblica has insisted that the former Chelsea and Tottenham head coach has two demands of his potential future employers.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Talks with Conte continued late Wednesday evening: the manager opened up about the possibility of returning to the Premier League, but has set specific conditions. He is asking for carte blanche on the transfer market and the ability to choose the players who will support him in his new adventure. He wants to influence the team’s construction, identify players who are key to his game, and have trusted collaborators at his side.

READ: Carrick sack to pave way for Luis Enrique to ‘fail miserably’ under INEOS at Man Utd

‘In the next few hours, the owners will evaluate the demands, a crucial step in determining whether the dialogue can develop into a concrete negotiation. There has been an opening, but an agreement hasn’t yet been reached.’

Would Conte be the right choice for Man Utd?

Despite the report out of Italy, The Daily Telegraph insists that Man Utd are not yet convinced by Conte and that the Italian ‘does not feature prominently’ as they consider a new face in the Old Trafford dugout.

The report read: ‘It is understood that representatives have already lobbied for former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte, but that the Italian does not feature prominently in United’s considerations. It is argued he would not fit into the structure the club are determined to adopt.’

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