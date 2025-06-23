Man Utd open talks with Chelsea star as ‘serious progress’ made on £22m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly ‘started initial discussions’ to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku as the Red Devils target ‘at least two more offensive players’.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves after they triggered his £62.5m release clause, but manager Ruben Amorim wants further attacking recruits in response to their worst season in living memory.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £52m on the back of 70 goals and 55 assists in 170 games for the Bundesliga side, but hasn’t managed to find anything like that form for the Blues amid several injury problems in his two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

He’s now free to leave with club bosses reportedly setting his asking price at €40m [£34m], and L’Equipe report that United have reignited their interest having approached the Blues in January over a move for the 27-year-old.

The report claims United have ‘contacted the entourage of Nkunku in recent days to find out the modalities of a possible transfer’ but are yet to make an offer.

Amorim ‘wants to recruit at least two offensive players’ in what remains of the window, including Bryan Mbeumo, whom they had an opening bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected for by Brentford.

The report adds that ‘Nkunku would like to leave Chelsea this summer’ and his availability has ‘aroused the interest of several clubs, without any concrete negotiations having yet begun’.

A number of forwards look set to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all told that they will not be welcome on their tour of the USA in July, while the Red Devils are also open to offers for Rasmus Hojlund amid interest from Serie A.

Garnacho is also on the radar of Italian clubs, with Napoli thought to be most keen on his signing, while Antony wants to remain at Real Betis after his successful loan spell and Rashford does everything possible to force through his ‘dream’ move to Barcelona.

A report on Monday has claimed the Juventus are currently working to ‘convince’ United to let Sancho join them on favourable terms and a swap ‘exchange’ is a potential ‘solution’.

United and Juventus are said to be in ‘direct contact’, with Sancho ‘positive’ on a ‘prestigious’ move to the Italian giants.

It is noted that Sancho’s future could be ‘intertwined’ with Dusan Vlahovic, who ‘seems to have had his day in Turin’.

There is said to be ‘work’ to do on Vlahovic, who does at least align well with Sancho financially as the two forwards are due to be out of contract in 2026.

Vlahovic has been mentioned as a target for Man Utd as they consider potential alternatives to Viktor Gyokeres, while Gazzetta also claim former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is another option if the Red Devils cannot agree terms with the striker.

But Turkish journalist Murat Zorlu claims Sancho – who’s valued at €26m [£22m] by United – could instead team up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

“As far as I know, there has been serious progress with Jadon Sancho. He’s the one that’s moving forward right now,” said Zorlu.

Fenerbahce have been linked with Sancho since May when it was reported Mourinho had given his approval to sign the winger.