Man Utd ‘open talks’ to seal spectacular double deal for Premier League duo

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have ‘opened talks’ to sign Crysencio Summerville this summer as the Red Devils eye a double deal from Premier League rivals West Ham, according to reports.

The Red Devils are already making moves in the summer transfer window with Atalanta midfielder Ederson set to join amid reports that he has already had his Man Utd medical.

Man Utd want at least another midfielder, maybe two, before the transfer market shuts, while they are also prioritising a left-back and a left-winger.

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Man Utd ‘have opened talks’ to sign Summerville from West Ham with the Netherlands international being offered a five-year deal.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited have opened talks to try to sign #WestHam’s winger Crysencio #Summerville. #MUFC have offered to the dutch player a contract until 2031 with the option to 2032. #transfers #mutd #WHUFC.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has previously reported Man Utd are interested with West Ham hoping to get a deal close to £50m for the Dutchman.

READ: Liverpool pull plug on deal for Man Utd target after Dutchman says yes to Anfield move

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: ‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’

Man Utd want another West Ham star

Summerville’s team-mate at West Ham, Mateus Fernandes, is also a target for Man Utd and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Red Devils are in ‘direct contact’ over a deal to sign the Portugal international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes. Man Utd are there.

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“Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.

“Now it depends on the club-to-club discussions with West Ham. They’re starting at an £85m valuation for Fernandes.

“Ideally, they wanted £100m, but the expectation is they could close the deal at around £85m, not less than this.

“Man Utd’s initial discussion with those taking care of this deal is under £85m. So Man Utd want to spend less than this.”

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