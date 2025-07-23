Manchester United have ‘opened talks’ with a Ligue 1 teen while Joshua Zirkzee taps up one of his former teammates amid interest from the Red Devils.

United have turned their attention to a new No.9 having finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international joining Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils’ new recruits this summer.

The Athletic’s Ornstein confirmed United have held ‘talks’ over a move for RB Leipzig’s Sesko, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in their search for a new No.9.

Ornstein said: “United tried to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike last week, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker had committed to Liverpool. They then enquired to Sporting Lisbon about Viktor Gyokores, though the striker has made clear he is interested only in joining Arsenal, and United do not intend to advance on anyone unless the desire is mutual.

“Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.”

Sesko is thought to be their top target and is ‘open’ to the move to Old Trafford even without European football, with RB Leipzig said to be ready to listen to offers of around £60m for the Slovenian.

But the Red Devils are spreading the net wide and it’s now claimed that Bologna star Dan Ndoye and Metz teenager Idrissa Gueye are also in the frame for a move to Old Trafford.

L’Equipe report Gueye ‘could take a sharp acceleration during the summer’ and leave the club after helping them to promotion from Ligue 2 last season.

The 18-year-old got five goals and an assist having broken into the first team in January but ‘should fly to a new club’ this summer’, with Metz wanting €20m [£17.3m], though it’s claimed they would listen to offers of around €15m [£13m].

Southampton, West Ham and Wolves are all credited with interest, but both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly ‘entered into discussions with his entourage’.

Ndoye has agreed personal terms over a move to Nottingham Forest, who are expected to return with a second bid for the 24-year-old after their opening offer of €30m [£24.4m] was rejected by Bologna, but United could yet hijack his transfer.

The Red Devils have been linked with the right winger for some time and Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino claim they’ve agin ‘made contact’ over a move for Ndoye and are considering an offer of €40m [£34.6m].

The report adds that United forward Joshua Zirkzee, who moved to Old Trafford from Bologna for £34.5m last summer, has had ‘telephone contact’ with his former teammate to encourage him to join him in Manchester.

Serie A champions Napoli are also keen on Ndoye, and they too are said to have agreed personal terms.