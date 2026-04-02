Man Utd ‘open talks’ to sign ‘best player of all time’ on one-year deal as Romano gives update

Man Utd have ‘opened talks’ to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on a one-year deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking players over the summer transfer window with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all joining.

Man Utd have turned their season around under interim boss Michael Carrick with seven wins, two draws and a defeat in his first ten matches seeing the Red Devils move up into third in the Premier League table.

Sesko, who got off to a poor start at Old Trafford, is now banging in the goals too with eight in his last 11 matches for the Red Devils.

However, there are still concerns if Sesko can lead the line going forward with Man Utd now reportedly looking to sign competition for the Slovenia international.

SportsBoom have claimed that the Red Devils have ‘opened talks’ with Barcelona striker Lewandowski – who was called “the best player of all time” last year by compatriot Tomasz Kuszczak – and ‘are ready to offer the Polish legend a one-year contract’.

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The Man Utd hierarchy are said to be keen to have Lewandowski ‘mentor’ Sesko and Cunha but there is the possibility that Barcelona could sign him up for another year.

It is claimed that Barcelona, who are attempting to reduce their wage budget, have offered Lewandowski a deal with ‘a significant pay cut and be mainly based on performance-related bonuses’.

Lewandowski was left in tears as Poland failed to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday and Fabrizio Romano has revealed what that could mean for his future at Barcelona.

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Romano told his YouTube channel: “Lewandowski was heartbroken, of course. He even posted ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ on social media after the match, and he said he needs some time to decide on his future with Poland. But it’s not only about Poland, because he will also have to make a decision on the club side.

“As I told you in recent days, Barcelona are prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski a new contract for one more season. One year, but on different terms, not on his current salary. So it would be a reduced deal, with different numbers in terms of wages. Barcelona are open to keeping him for another year, but now it depends on Lewandowski.

“As I already said at the beginning of March, the idea from Lewandowski’s camp, with Pini Zahavi, is to consider all the best options for the player. That means offers from Italy, from MLS, from Saudi Arabia, and also this new contract from Barcelona. Then Lewandowski will decide in the next weeks. It will be about family, sporting project, feeling, and also the financial side. So that’s the situation for Robert Lewandowski.”