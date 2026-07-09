Man Utd have reportedly opened talks to sign Botafogo midfielder Danilo Santos after news that Andrey Santos’ move from Chelsea is imminent.

The Red Devils have already lined up two deals this summer with both Atalanta’s Ederson and Chelsea’s Santos set to join as new signings in the coming days.

Man Utd are looking to sign at least two, maybe three, new midfielders this summer, while they are also looking to bring in a left-winger and left-back as a minimum.

A deal for Ederson was agreed a long time ago with the Brazilian having the first part of his medical in New York last month with a €45m fee agreed.

Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on the situation with Ederson set to have the second part of his medical this week in England.

Romano said: “Ederson second part of medical will take place this week in England: Man United want guarantees before signing off the deal with Atalanta.

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“All set for €45m since one month ago but waiting on extra medical check next.”

Out of almost nowhere, although there had been rumours that Man Utd liked the player, widespread reports on Wednesday evening confirmed that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the signing of Santos.

And Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ to this deal too with the Italian transfer insider revealing that a medical is set for Thursday.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The player is going to Manchester tomorrow for medical tests and contract signing.

“And so, Andrey Santos to Manchester United is a ‘here we go’.

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“There is also a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Chelsea in the deal with Manchester United, and Andrey Santos will sign a five-year deal and one-year option at Man Utd.”

Man Utd line up deal for third Brazilian

And now Man Utd are also lining up their third and final midfielder signing with O Dia (via Sport Witness) claiming that the Red Devils ‘have opened discussions with Botafogo’ over a deal for Danilo Santos.

The Brazilian side’s financial situation means that they ‘still need a major sale this summer’ with Arsenal also interested in signing the Brazil international, who played 43 minutes in four substitute appearances at the World Cup.

Sport Witness added: ‘With the anticipated World Cup boost failing to materialise, reports in Brazil suggest it may become difficult to hold firm at the €40m (£34m) valuation. That fee had been discussed before the tournament.’

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