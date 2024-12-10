Man Utd ‘open to top offers’ in January for star player as main ‘reason’ given for possible exit

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd are ready to sell Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window with the forward “definitely not unsellable” under Ruben Amorim, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table after winning just five of their 15 matches.

Erik ten Hag was sacked because of their poor start to the new campaign and Amorim hasn’t done much better in his four Premier League games in charge, drawing one, winning one and losing two.

Man Utd have struggled to score enough goals in the Premier League this season with Rashford on four goals, Joshua Zirkzee on three and Rasmus Hojlund on just two.

Rashford’s overall performances have been particularly frustrating with Roy Keane claiming after the Red Devils’ 1-0 loss against Arsenal that the England international’s “general play as a footballer is shocking”.

And now Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg insists Man Utd “would already be open to top offers in the winter” as they look to raise funds.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United would sell Marcus #Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter. The club acknowledge his development under Ruben #Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable.

“One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to maneuver in the transfer market. 27 y/o with a contract until 2028. #MUFC”

Gary Neville recently criticised Man Utd forward Rashford for travelling to Madison Square Garden in New York to watch an NBA match between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets during the international break.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “The professionalism, looking after your body and making sure you’re best prepared for the next training session is critical to every decision you make during the season.

“He [Marcus Rashford] has got a mental break, he’s got to get away and has got to rest with friends – then you talk about the choice of venue, how far do you fly, what’s the time difference, is that going to give a jet lag issue, is that going to give a stiffness issue from being on a flight for 12 hours?

“This is on Casemiro more than Rashford but if I’m [over] 30 years old and I’m looking after my body – and he’s won five Champions Leagues and is an unbelievable player, but if he was away with Brazil for 10 days, we would say he would struggle this weekend because he’s been away.

“They [Casemiro and Marcus Rashford] have chosen that international break. If you are talking about the minor details in being as professional as you can be and as prepared you can be for a training session on a Monday night, that isn’t the best choice of venue.

“I’m not that wound up about [Marcus] Rashford and Casemiro going over to the United States but what I’m asking is, if you’ve got a four-day break, Portland is a 12-hour flight and an eight-hour time difference, your jet lag is bad, and you feel a bit [rough].

“They went to Portland and I’m asking the question based on professionalism – you’re playing badly, the team are losing, you’re 13th in the league, and there is a new manager coming in – would you choose that trip as a break to recharge your batteries? That’s not a recharging trip. It’s not right that.”