Man Utd have ‘opening’ to land star left-back as his agent is ‘angry’ at Euro giants and will await offers

Insider Christian Falk has stated that Manchester United have an “opening” to land Alphonso Davies, whose agent Nick Huoseh, is “angry” at his current club Bayern Munich.

Davies‘ contract with Bayern is up in the summer, opening him up to the chance of agreeing his next move in January. By that point, he’d be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are the two most interested sides, though of late, chances of those moves seems to have dropped, when it was suggested Davies was nearing a contract renewal.

But transfer insider Falk has suggested that the Red Devils have a very good chance, after Bayern made a misstep in those talks.

“[It’s] true that Alphonso Davies won’t make a decision on a new contract with Bayern before the new year,” Falk told the Daily Briefing.

“It was planned around the match with PSG that Davies’ agent, Nick Huoseh, would fly in for talks, but he cancelled. There was then just a video meeting, but Max Eberl, the head of sport at Bayern, didn’t take part.

“I heard Huoseh was a little irritated at Eberl’s no-show. However, the latest development on the agent side is that Nick Huoseh is very angry, and now I heard they want to wait until January for the next talks because they have arranged meetings with Manchester United and Real Madrid to hear out their offers.

“Real Madrid are not offering so much more than Bayern Munich at the moment, so there’s an opening for United here.”

While it is not clear what Bayern or Real are offering, United now know that a good value offer could see them prevail. That would depend on whether Davies wants to move there, but it seems any alternative to Bayern could be a good one, given the bridges there seem to be burning.

