Man Utd ‘very optimistic’ to ‘finalise’ sixth summer signing as transfer timeline revealed

Manchester United are closing in on their sixth summer signing and are ‘very optimistic’ the deal will be completed ‘in the next two days’, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been busy this summer, spending over £200million on five new players.

The Portuguese head coach was backed in the market despite losing the Europa League final, missing out on £100m and Champions League football, and finishing 15th in the 2024/25 Premier League.

It’s a huge show of faith from the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who sacked Erik ten Hag in October and replaced him with the 40-year-old.

The Red Devils have significantly strengthened their attack and added more wing-back depth, with a new goalkeeper next on the agenda.

Their current top target is Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens, who joined the Belgian side from domestic rivals Club Brugge on a free transfer in 2023.

He’s made four appearances in the Pro League this term, conceding four goals and keeping no clean sheets thus far.

Reports suggest that United will pay at least €20million (£17.2m) for the 23-year-old.

On Sunday, German journalist Christopher Michel reported that Antwerp are ‘basically willing to let Sanne Lammens go’ amid interest from United, due to their precarious financial situation.

Michel claimed that Lammens would not automatically become Ruben Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper but rather come in behind Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana, ‘bringing him in slowly’ to eventually take the No.1 shirt.

And the transfer journalist provided a key update on Monday afternoon.

He has stated that the transfer will be finalised within the next two days, with the Red Devils feeling ‘very optimistic’.

Michel wrote on X: “#MUFC is very optimistic to finalize the deal in the next two days.”

Amorim has made five first-team signings this summer, most notably adding forwards Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha from RB Leipzig, Brentford and Wolves, respectively.

As well as adding a new ‘keeper in Lammens, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side are keen to sign a central midfielder.

This is despite leaving Kobbie Mainoo out in the cold, with Mason Mount, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte being preferred.

Mainoo hasn’t featured in United’s first two Premier League games, with Amorim explaining that he is competing for Bruno Fernandes’ place in the team

“No, he is fighting for the position now with Bruno (Fernandes),” said Amorim, giving Mainoo the impossible task of usurping his captain in the midfield pecking order.

“And I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal. And then when I change it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

“So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United.”

