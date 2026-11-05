David Ornstein insists Michael Carrick is not still in charge of Manchester United by “default” after the players’ attempt to “see him off” failed.

Many assumed Carrick was done after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford followed the 4-1 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Como.

But crisis talks between Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Jason Wilcox, Christopher Vivell and Omar Berrada granted him a ‘stay of execution’.

The blame for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea could be laid almost entirely at the door of Lisandro Martinez, which meant no change of tack was necessary – they would wait for the international break to make a decision on his future.

The 3-2 comeback win over Roma has eased the tension at Manchester United and the pressure on Carrick, who Ornstein says was retained by the Red Devils bosses after they “took the temperature” following the loss to Bournemouth.

He told The Athletic podcast: “I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on.

“That was their decision to make him permanent head coach. And when they gave him this sort of vote of confidence after the Bournemouth match, despite two such chastening results, I hear that they sort of took the temperature of the dressing room and the environment at Carrington.

“They felt that the players being booed off after Carrick was cheered off and serenaded post Bournemouth was a moment of realisation for this group that ‘we’ve not managed to see off another coach that we need to put this right that it’s not going to be him that sort of pays the price immediately’.

“And that’s why I think they decided on those three matches. I don’t think it was by default that he got it, but naturally, let’s not kid ourselves – the market plays a big factor.

“If there had been a dream target available for Manchester United, I think they would have made a change. It’s not disrespectful to Carrick to say that, and he would probably know it too.

“So the market is significant, but I think, in the circumstances, they really did want Carrick to try and have a little bit more time to turn it around. Because of course they could have got rid of him if he was the main problem, and they could have put an interim in charge and tried to get some sort of bounce while they do this work to bring in a permanent successor.”

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