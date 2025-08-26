The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed Kobbie Mainoo’s decision on leaving Manchester United before this summer window closes.

Mainoo’s future at Man Utd is in serious doubt as he has been an unused substitute in the club’s first two Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is clearly not sold on Mainoo as he opted to bring on Manuel Ugarte over the England international to replace Mason Mount in the closing stages of Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Mainoo has suffered a fall from grace following his extraordinary breakout season in 2023/24 as injuries and a loss of form have seen him fall in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Man Utd were open to cashing in on their academy product in January as they looked to sanction pure profit sales to balance the books and while a proposed move to Chelsea did not accelerate, it has been suggested that he could move elsewhere before this transfer shuts next Monday.

Following Amorim’s latest snub of Mainoo, a report from talkSPORT claimed that the centre-midfielder would be ‘willing’ to leave if a ‘suitable offer’ arrives in the coming days.

Now, Ornstein has confirmed to The Athletic that Mainoo is ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd, though an ‘issue’ needs to be overcome for him to move elsewhere.

‘Kobbie Mainoo is open to leaving Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim seems to prefer other midfielders, and the England international has entered the final 24 months of his Old Trafford contract. ‘The issue is where Mainoo goes, as there do not appear to be many options ahead of this market closing.’

Mainoo’s exit could boost Man Utd’s chances of signing a new goalkeeper and a midfielder in the next few days, while other players are linked with exits from Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho is among the most likely to leave as he has fallen out with Amorim and is part of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’, which also includes Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Chelsea remains Garnacho’s most likely destination, with Ornstein claiming that a deal could eventually be struck between the Blues and Man Utd on deadline day.

