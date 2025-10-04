The Athletic’s David Ornstein has named one manager who will “not” be appointed to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Amorim is under intense scrutiny at Man Utd as the Premier League giants have endured a woeful start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table after losing three of their opening six games, while they have suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

This leaves Amorim as the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with the head coach under pressure to secure a positive result this weekend as United host newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, a contributor to our Mailbox claimed ‘shaman’ Gareth Southgate ‘might be exactly what Man Utd need right now’.

READ: Amorim sack date set after Ratcliffe ‘yardstick’ reveals five brutal Man Utd fixtures to save his job



Despite this, Ornstein has confirmed that he won’t replace Amorim, while he has commented on Man Utd’s manager “plan”.

“Ruben Amorim is under major pressure but I think most of that pressure is applied by himself as well as the burden of being Manchester United manager,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“But Manchester United, as I understand it, are not planning to sack him – they don’t want or intend to.”

Ornstein added: “People have talked of shortlists, I don’t know of any shortlist to replace him.

“Of course, Man Utd will be looking at options, like every club, and aware of the market, whether it be on an interim basis, longer term or even after the World Cup in 2026.

“But I’m assured that Gareth Southgate is not in the frame for the Man Utd job should it become available.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim sack on as Sunderland game deemed ‘must-win’ to save Man Utd boss

👉 Iraola to Man Utd in Amorim repeat is a must for INEOS as persisting lure sets up mid-season coup

👉 Why Amorim to Nottm Forest and Postecoglou to Man Utd in manager swap deal makes sense…



Fabrizio Romano is also of the understanding that the Red Devils are not currently planning to sack Amorim, though he has named a potential replacement.

“At the moment, United have not prepared any contingency plan if they lose against Sunderland this weekend,” Romano explained.

“There’s no agreement with another coach, and no direct contact with Gareth Southgate, despite reports.

“Yes, Southgate has an excellent relationship with INEOS, but there are no advanced talks or agreements.

“For now, United’s focus remains on the games, supporting Ruben Amorim and trying to get results.

“If things don’t improve, of course, his position could come under pressure. But as of now, there’s no emergency plan in place.”

On Xavi, Romano added: “His focus remains on Europe. He would love to work in the Premier League one day and is studying the league closely, preparing for his next opportunity – whether that’s in England, Spain or Italy.”