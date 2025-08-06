Manchester United have ‘made contact’ with Brighton to sound them out over a possible summer move for Carlos Baleba, according to David Ornstein.

United have so far completed the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer and look set to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, as reported by Ornstein on Wednesday:

‘Newcastle initially tabled €75million plus €5m in add-ons, before raising that on Monday to at least €80m. Within 24 hours, Manchester United made a proposal of their own worth €75m plus €10m. ‘Newcastle have continued working to secure the transfer and on Tuesday a bid of €82.5m plus €2.5m was accepted by Leipzig. But Sesko wants to join Manchester United and all parties are now aware of that, as talks advance in an effort to satisfy Leipzig’s expectations. While there is no club-to-club agreement yet, the situation is moving in that direction.’

A later report claimed Sesko is ‘ready to fly’ to Manchester to ‘complete his medical’ with the Leipzig striker ‘awaiting the green light’.

And now Ornstein has revealed that United are interested in Baleba to fix the second of two problem positions remaining for Ruben Amorim, though he conceded that ‘unless the Old Trafford side are able to secure a raft of lucrative sales, it is improbable they can afford big-money recruits up front and in the number six role’.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia remain as members of the bomb squad seeking an exit after Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona, though without a transfer fee as he’s joined a season-long loan with a buy option thought to be around £25m.

Ornstein claims ‘it should be known in the coming days if the situation can develop or not as United look to continue strengthening head coach Ruben Amorim’s squad’.

But they have ‘made contact with Brighton, via intermediaries, to explore the conditions of a deal’ for Baleba.

Brighton ‘do not intend to sanction a sale this summer’ of the player they bought from Lille in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth just under £26million, ‘but interest is building and United are among the many suitors, which has now been relayed through go-betweens’.

