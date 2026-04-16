David Ornstein has provided an update on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United, with four potential replacements ‘ruled out’.

Earlier this year, Carrick was brought back to Man Utd as interim manager to replace Ruben Amorim, and the club legend has surpassed expectations in this role.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won seven of their eleven games to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, but they suffered a damaging 2-1 loss to arch-rivals Leeds United on Monday night.

The Red Devils will look to bounce back when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, and it has been widely reported that Carrick will likely land the manager’s job permanently if/when his side qualifies for the Champions League.

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The loss to Leeds United has raised doubts and Ornstein has acknowledged that club chiefs could yet U-turn on Carrick, but he has also pointed out that INEOS have “completed all of their background work” in their manager search.

“The way things are going, I don’t see United picking the likes of Iraola, Glasner or Silva ahead of Carrick – although if they miss out on the Champions League, I assume they would all come into play. That’s why we’ll have to be a bit patient,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“I hear United have completed all of their background work and no doubt spoken to representatives, although I’m told no interviews with candidates have taken place yet; if they had we would probably have heard whispers at the very least.

“It’s a huge call for United and their sporting director Jason Wilcox – he’s leading the process and will make a recommendation to the board.

“As things stands, it might feel like Carrick is in pole position… however nothing has been decided and therefore it could, of course, end differently.”

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Journalist Ben Jacobs has also provided an update on Carrick’s situation.

According to Jacobs, Carrick remains a “leading contender” to manage Man Utd next season, while he has “ruled out” four possible replacements.

“He [Carrick] IS one of the leading contenders and has been told that,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

“When he was given the job he was told it would only be until the end of the season, but United didn’t want to give him an interim title.”

Jacobs added: “Names we can rule out [for the United job] are Luis Enrique, who will sign a 3 year contract at PSG.

“Gareth Southgate has had no approach. Xabi Alonso and Enzo Maresca are also NOT under consideration.”

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