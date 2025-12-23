Ornstein delivers January blow for Man Utd but INEOS are prepared to buy two of four midfielders

Alex Scott and Elliot Anderson have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Top journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd and other interested parties will not be able to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in January.

The Red Devils invested over £200m in five new signings over the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd concentrated on attack in the summer months after only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than the Red Devils last term.

The Premier League outfit were criticised for failing to strengthen their midfield with the position a big area of concern last season.

However, Man Utd are now looking to address that part of the team over the next couple of transfer windows, although any big moves could have to wait until the summer.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson has caught the eye of the Man Utd hierarchy but Ornstein has warned that a transfer is “not going to happen in January”.

Ornstein told NBC Sports: “There will be enormous interest in Elliot Anderson, but it’s not going to happen in January.

“First and foremost, Nottingham Forest don’t want to do anything at this point in time. They’ve got him under contract until 2029.

“The player is not agitating to move right now, and the fee they’re going to command is in the region of £80-£100m the way things are looking. I don’t think that’s very realistic from a PSR perspective even for the biggest clubs.

“Also in terms of squad and salary space, they’d have to get rid of some pretty significant players if they were going to free up space for someone like Anderson. That’s why I think the winter is not going to be a time for Anderson to move.”

Ornstein continued: “However, the summer could be a completely different story. There is no release clause in his contract, but I do think that Nottingham Forest know that if the right price comes in, they might have to do business.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a repeat of the Morgan Gibbs-White situation should suitable offers arrive.

“What about the interested clubs? It’s going to be the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Europe such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and plenty of others.

“Some of them are already calling Nottingham Forest – Man Utd have made their interest known. I think he’s top of their list or there or thereabouts.”

But now The Sun claims that Man Utd are ‘prepared to invest in a new midfield partnership next summer’ with Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott all being tracked ahead of a ‘planned overhaul’.

