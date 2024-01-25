Man Utd: Ornstein reveals Ratcliffe’s new ‘priority’ with Omar Berrada arrival date confirmed

Manchester United will be ‘prioritising’ appointing a sporting director when incoming chief executive Omar Berrada officially joins the club, as per David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have managed to reach an agreement to prise Berrada from Manchester City, where he is their chief football operations officer.

This is regarded as a tremendous appointment for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in the process of acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe beat Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim in the takeover race and has quickly got down to business.

There is a long road in front of him, though, with United expected to undergo a massive, but necessary, overhaul.

Bringing in Berrada is a nice way to set the tone and the City man is expected to be quickly following through the Old Trafford door by a new transfer guru.

Interim CEO Patrick Stewart will likely remain in the position as Berrada completes his six-month gardening leave, but the ex-Barcelona chief is expected to have a say on comings and goings between now and June.

According to David Ornstein, the ‘priority’ for Ratcliffe is to bring in a new sporting director and INEOS will want to get a lot done before the summer.

Responding in a Q&A on The Athletic, Ornstein said: ‘I would expect that now a CEO has been appointed, others key roles (sporting director, head of recruitment or whatever the titles may be) will follow as a priority.

‘United/INEOS will want to get as much as they can sorted before the summer window, but that’s easier said than done because Berrada is not permitted to work for the club during his six-month gardening leave and any such appointments will require meetings with – and the blessing of – the CEO.

‘Also, even when such positions are filled the chosen candidates may have their own start dates bound by contractual restrictions.’

Ornstein added that the Red Devils appreciate Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and would not be surprised if he joined.

‘Now United have a CEO it adds another voice to the conversation and a crucial one at that,’ he said.

‘Berrada will have his own thoughts on candidates and need to meet them before settling on who he wants to go for, plus whether his preferences are in line with those of INEOS and the Glazers. That will take some time, especially as he is not allowed to work for United until the summer.

‘We all know INEOS think highly of Ashworth and it wouldn’t surprise us if they go for him, but there will be other contenders too and also – if it is him they opt for – we don’t know if he will want to make the move or how complicated it will be departing Newcastle.

‘Paul Mitchell is out of work and I’m sure many clubs will consider him given the level of his work and reputation. But I’m not aware of a move to United being in motion at this point in time.

‘Obviously the coming week will be really important. Ideally I’m sure United would like to make decisions in that period and then try to get the people they want in by the summer…

‘The chosen candidates may have contractual restrictions that complicates the process. So, there’s a lot to sort out!’

United are back in action this weekend when they take on Newport in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been boosted by Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire’s returns to full training.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez returned to the squad as United drew 2-2 with Tottenham last time out, with the latter coming on as a 63rd minute substitute in the January 14 Premier League fixture.

United play their first match since then in Sunday’s FA Cup trip to League Two outfit Newport, where Maguire and Shaw look to set to feature.

Maguire has missed the last six matches in all competitions since sustaining a groin complaint against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on December 12.

The rejuvenated former United skipper was pictured in training at the club’s Carrington training base on Tuesday, as was left-back Shaw.

The England full-back has only managed 10 appearances in what has been an injury-interrupted campaign, with his most recent outing coming in the December 23 defeat at West Ham.

Amad Diallo, who has been absent from the previous two squads, was also pictured with Ten Hag’s group.

But there was no sign of Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof or Mason Mount in the images. Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

