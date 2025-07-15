Ornstein rejects ‘agreement’ claims for third Man Utd signing as Mbeumo gap ‘remains considerable’

A deal is ‘still not imminent’ for Bryan Mbeumo as Man Utd and Brentford continue to negotiate a fee for the forward, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have made two signings over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves and Diego Leon joining from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are hoping to do lots more transfer business but outgoings are crucial to how many they can bring in with the Red Devils looking to offload Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and more.

The Premier League giants have been bidding for Brentford forward Mbeumo with two offers rejected so far and talks are continuing to get a deal over the line.

However, a report on Monday on Football Transfers claimed that Man Utd have finally ‘reached an agreement with Brentford’ for the signing of Mbeumo.

The website claimed that ‘a major breakthrough was made on Monday morning, sources with knowledge of the situation have informed us’.

It isn’t made clear how much the agreement is for but it’s claimed that the Bees have been ‘firm in their conviction that Mbeumo is worth around €80 million’.

Football Transfers added: ‘Sources have told us that the last remaining issues between Man Utd and Brentford have been resolved and that the transfer is now in the process of being finalised.’.

However, The Ahletic’s Ornstein had a very different view on where the potential transfer is at and he insists ‘the two sides are several million pounds apart’.

Ornstein revealed in The Athletic on Tuesday: ‘The gap between Manchester United and Brentford on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo remains considerable. The two sides are several million pounds apart.

‘There have been no significant developments over the past couple of weeks, and a deal is still not imminent, but talks continue as United work to complete a move for the Cameroon forward.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker insists it will “be very embarrassing” for the Red Devils if they don’t get a deal over the line for Tottenham target Mbeumo.

Parker said: “It’ll be very embarrassing for Manchester United if they can’t get the deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line. That said, I do think they will get the deal done, I think it’s clear that Old Trafford is his preference.

“If they don’t get him, it’ll be down to the club failing to get the deal down, rather than Mbeumo not wanting to go to Old Trafford. Everyone is saying that the pull of Thomas Frank at Tottenham will make him sign there, but he was happy to leave the manager. He wanted to leave Brentford whilst Frank was still in charge.

“We don’t know if Daniel Levy is a fan of his either, he has a big say over the incomings at the football – that said, they do need something in that front line at Spurs. Heung-min Son has lost that sharpness and they’re lacking in that frontline.”