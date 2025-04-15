Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is pushing the Red Devils towards signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side to go down as the worst Man Utd team in the Premier League era.

Man Utd still have a chance of Europa League glory with a triumph in the competition giving them qualification for next season’s Champions League.

That would boost their chances of securing top players this summer with the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League and without a chance of European qualification through the league.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to back Amorim as much as he can in the summer but Man Utd could have to sell players before they can buy to avoid any penalties for potentially breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Bournemouth, who are having a great season in the Premier League, are in danger of seeing many of their top players plucked away in the summer transfer window.

Cherries centre-back Dean Huijsen is a top target for a number of Premier League clubs, while Milos Kerkez has been interesting champions-elect Liverpool, as well as other sides.

After touching on Huijsen and Kerkez’s future, The Athletic‘s Ornstein revealed interest from Man Utd in Semenyo, he told NBC Sports: “And then there’s Antoine Semenyo as well, what a season he’s had.

“A player that Manchester United, their manager Ruben Amorim, is very fond of.”

But Man Utd will have to pay over £65m if they want to prise Semenyo away from the Vitality Stadium, which would be a club record fee for the Cherries.

Ornstein continued: “[Bournemouth] would be looking to sell him for a fee in excess of what they got for Dominic Solanke which was £65m. There’s no release clause, they would want a club record.

“I don’t think both he and Kerkez will [be sold] after Huijsen, so it’s maybe two of the three [who depart and not all three].”

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has attempted to put his finger on why so many players end up unhappy at Man Utd.

Agbonlahor told 10bet: “Well, it’s common knowledge, isn’t it? If you want a top career, you leave Manchester United. That’s what it’s come to now. It used to be the opposite. You want a top career, you go to Manchester United. Now, if you leave, your career will blossom.

“Look at Elanga. Look at Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa. Then you look at the players at Manchester United. Is it too much pressure? Is it a big club and they can’t handle the pressure there? Or is it the negative vibe from top to bottom?

“If I’m Sancho and I get sent back to Manchester United, I’m desperate to leave again because there’ll be other players in that squad feeling the same. I bet Garnacho, if you asked him, would love to leave Manchester United, it’s a negative football club who are currently in a bad, bad way.”