Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after he chose the Red Devils over Newcastle, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Magpies took the lead in the race to sign the Slovenia international after tabling bids that would eventually reach €90m for the Leipzig star.

It was reported that Newcastle’s latest offer was set to be accepted by the Bundesliga outfit before Man Utd launched an offer on Tuesday afternoon.

Man Utd reached €85m, €5m short of Newcastle’s offer, but the Red Devils already had the belief that Sesko wanted to join them over the Magpies, who can offer Champions League football.

After German publication Bild, Ornstein was the next to break the news of a Man Utd bid with the The Athletic journalist outlining the details of the proposal.

Ornstein said: ‘Manchester United have submitted a bid of €75million plus €10m in add-ons for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

‘The offer reflects Manchester United’s valuation of the player, and the club’s belief is he wants to move to Old Trafford. Leipzig are yet to respond to the Premier League club’s proposal.’

Before transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sesko ‘wants to join’ Man Utd over Newcastle but he didn’t seem to rule the Magpies completely out of the race.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United update revealed on Tuesday night: #MUFC internally feel Benjamin Šeško wants to join, waiting for club to club agreement. Crucial day ahead to understand more on Šeško saga as Newcastle bid is currently €5m higher.’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs also had a similar update with Sesko making it clear that he prefers a move to Man Utd over Newcastle, which seemingly ended the Magpies’ chances of taking him to St James’ Park.

Jacobs revealed on X: ‘Understand Benjamin Sesko has made it clear this evening he wants to join Manchester United. Newcastle have today offered improved terms and their bid to Leipzig remains the stronger of the two clubs.

‘But there is now a growing sense of confidence within Manchester United that Sesko will join if the clubs reach an deal. Manchester United’s focus is now on trying to reach an agreement with Leipzig as the club believe Sesko is waiting for them.’

And now Ornstein officially put the final nail in the coffin for Newcastle on Wednesday morning with the journalist insisting Man Utd are now ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Sesko.

Ornstein claims that Newcastle have had a bid ‘accepted’ for Sesko but that the Slovenia international’s willingness to join the Red Devils will see Ruben Amorim’s side win through.

The Athletic journalist added: ‘But Sesko’s wants to join Manchester United and all parties are now aware of that, as talks advance in an effort to satisfy Leipzig’s expectations. While there is no club-to-club agreement yet, the situation is moving in that direction.

‘The Slovenia forward’s preference comes despite Newcastle’s readiness to pay a higher fee and provide Champions League football.’