The Athletic’s David Ornstein has commented on how Manchester United will be impacted by their Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd had their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday as they faced Spurs in the Europa League final.

The match did not deliver as they looked like the 16th and 17th best teams in the Premier League, but Spurs edged out the Red Devils to win 1-0 and end their 17-year trophy drought.

This provides a huge boost to Spurs as this victory arguably saves a disastrous season, with a trophy, Champions League football and huge money sealed.

Man Utd, meanwhile, arguably hit a new low on Wednesday evening as they didn’t turn up in Bilbao and did not do nearly enough to beat their Premier League rivals.

United’s run in the Europa League has been their only saving grace in a shambolic season, but they are facing an uncertain future without the cash injection provided by a return to the Champions League.

A huge squad overhaul is required, with most of Ruben Amorim’s squad unsuited to the head coach’s preferred style and/or not good enough to be a starter for the Big Six club.

It has been indicated that the Red Devils could need to sell to buy this summer, but Ornstein has moved to reassure the club’s supporters ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein explained: “United were budgeting for no European football next season and therefore last night would have been extremely painful but not a complete shock.”

He continued: “The money was there to do a couple of deals (Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap are the club’s original preferences but let’s see how it all unfolds), and then there would need to be some sales.

Naturally, for the many negative financial implications connected to their loss in that final, there are also some crumbs of comfort, like not having to pay the Champions League qualification bonuses that exist in most player contracts.

United have remained PSR-compliant until this point, but I think next year was always going to be a bigger challenge, and that’s partly why we’ve seen the club engage in such drastic cost-cutting measures.

“It is also why significant player sales will be required, including potentially some homegrown talents who represent pure profit in accounting terms.”

Had Man Utd won the Europa League, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS put plans in place for a barbecue for players, coaches and staff as a cheaper and more low-key alternative to a bus parade.

It was assumed that this barbecue would be cancelled, but a report from The Mirror confirms club chiefs have ‘decided’ this will ‘go ahead’ and are also ‘standing behind’ Amorim.