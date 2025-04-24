Respected journalist David Ornstein ruled out one signing for Manchester United when discussing their summer transfer priorities.

The Red Devils already appear to be making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with Ornstein confirming that their “priority” is to strengthen in attack.

Man Utd have been hopeless in forward positions this season and they are at risk of an embarrassing finish in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Ruben Amorim’s side needs to sell to buy this summer with the Premier League giants second in our net spend table, but Ornstein claims they want to seal signings “pretty quickly”.

“The priority for Manchester United in this upcoming transfer window is attack,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“They are looking at a centre forward and a No. 10 as their main focus, they want to get on with it pretty quickly.”

Wolves standout Matheus Cunha has emerged as Man Utd’s top target for the No.10 position, with Ornstein confirming he is their “main focus”.

Should a deal fall through, Ornstein claims they have two “alternatives” lined up.

“The finances are in place, as I understand it, to do the deals they would like to do. They do not depend on European football, I’m told, nor on sales to necessitate them,” Ornstein added.

“Their main focus for the No.10 position is Matheus Cunha of Wolves. He has a £62.5 million release clause. He wants to come but personal terms still need to be agreed, which is not a formality.

“Let’s see if other clubs come in for him as well but there is optimism at Old Trafford that they can land him.

‘They have alternatives – the likes of Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth and Tyler Dibling at Southampton.

“But Cunha is the one they’re focusing on. It’s not close yet but I could see this one developing rapidly.”

Regarding Man Utd’s chase for a striker, Ornstein rubbished reports linking £64m Victor Osimhen with a potential move to Old Trafford.

“In the striker position, it’s Liam Delap of Ipswich Town as their No.1 target. He has a £30m release clause if Ipswich are relegated but they’re also a lot of other suitors for him including Chelsea, so there’s not guarantee that will happen,” Ornstein continued.

“If United are to look at others, I’m assured it will not be Victor Osimhen, despite reports that you might be reading. He is not on the agenda for United.

“They will have other options because they might have to turn to them, or they’ll stick to internal solutions like Rasmus Hojlund and focus on other positions.

“Those positions may be more dependent on sales, the likes of [Marcus] Rashford. Aston Villa have a £40m option to buy him, let’s see if they get into the Champions League and whether they are the proposition he wants to join and also that they can afford him.

“He could also go elsewhere of course, he’s always liked the idea of somewhere like Spain, Barcelona, we have to wait and see. He wants to be in the Champions League, he doesn’t want to be in London we’re hearing and I don’t think he has a future at Manchester United.”