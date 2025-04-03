The Athletic’s David Ornstein has named one Manchester United star “going nowhere” this summer, with two reasons given for this transfer stance.

There is expected to be a major squad overhaul at Man Utd this summer as this has been a disastrous season for the Premier League giants, who languish in the bottom half of the table.

Ruben Amorim‘s squad is not suited to the head coach’s preferred style of play, so upgrades are required in various positions to set Man Utd up for a much better season in 2025/26.

United’s dire season leaves most of Amorim’s squad at risk of being offloaded this summer, but Ornstein expects Mason Mount to stick around.

Injuries have marred the England international following his £60m move from Chelsea in 2023, but he made his return with a decent cameo off the bench against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd think Mount is a “great fit” for Amorim.

“I don’t expect Mason Mount to leave,” Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“MUFC will be focused on keeping him fit and bringing the best out of him, because they think he is a great fit for Ruben Amorim’s set-up and style.

“Furthermore, I can’t see any club offering MUFC the level of money to produce an accounting profit – and there will naturally be reservations about his injury record. I imagine he’s going nowhere.”

After Man Utd’s 1-0 loss to Nottm Forest, Amorim explained why he thinks Mount is suited to playing as a No.10 in his 3-5-2 formation.

Amorim said: “If you look at the history of Mason Mount, he played in this system many times, especially in Chelsea, he played left-hand, right-hand [side].

“So I think it’s a very good position for him.”

While Mount is set to stay, Antony could leave permanently after his Real Betis loan ends and former assistant Rene Meulensteen believes an exit is right for all parties.

“Antony has no future at Manchester United,” Meulensteen said. “If I was him, I’d stay at Real Betis, without a doubt.

“He’s never really lived up to the expectations or the price tag at United, but he’s found his feet in Spain. He seems to be a lot happier playing football and in life generally at Betis – which is the most important thing.

“If he returned to Manchester, he’d fall straight back into the rut he was in before he left, which wouldn’t be good for anybody. I can’t see him returning under any circumstance; it’s probably best for all parties that he joins Betis on a permanent deal.”