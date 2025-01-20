According to journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United are ‘in talks’ to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu while two alternatives have been ruled out.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing as they have been focused on outgoings, but they are reportedly looking to sign Dorgu.

It has been widely reported that their priority is to sign a left wing-back as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have had to play out of position with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries.

With Ruben Amorim‘s side known to be in the market for a new wing-back, it’s hardly a surprise that they are linked with several potential targets and Dorgu has been mentioned.

The 20-year-old – who has been capped a couple of times for Denmark – has already made 47 appearances for Serie A outfit Lecce as he’s impressed over the past 18 months.

In a report from The Athletic, Ornstein confirmed they are ‘in talks’ to sign Dorgu and ‘dialogue is progressing’ between the two clubs.

‘Discussions have begun over the 20-year-old as United line up options ahead of making decisions on ins and outs this month. ‘Nothing is yet agreed but dialogue is progressing with head coach Ruben Amorim keen to add reinforcements in the January window amid a run of form that has seen his new side slip to just 10 points above the Premier League’s relegation zone. ‘He signed a new contract in October that runs until 2028. United’s squad is in need of more players suited to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation with Dorgu, who has featured on both flanks, seen as one of that profile.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed up this report and ruled out two alternatives, while journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed how much Dorgu could cost.

Romano revealed: “Manchester United are set to open formal talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, no bid has been sent so far.

“As exclusively revealed two weeks ago, he’s high on Man United’s list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are both considered too expensive. Dorgu, 100% keen on the move.”

Jacobs added: “Patrick Dorgu on Manchester United’s radar, as previously reported.

“#MUFC now actively exploring a move, as @David_Ornstein called.

“Lecce have asked for €40m+ in the past but #MUFC hoping a deal possible for €25m-30m. No bid yet.”

A move for Mendes is unlikely as it’s emerged that the PSG star is set to sign a new contract to commit his future to the Ligue Un giants beyond 2026.

Since this update, it’s emerged that the Red Devils have their eye on Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, who would be a more expensive alternative to Dorgu.