Ornstein rates Ten Hag’s job safety at Man Utd out of ten as he reveals what he’s ‘hearing’ about DoF role

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reckons Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag “is in a position of strength for the present and future”.

Man Utd had a successful first season under Ten Hag in 2022/23 with the Dutchman leading the club to an FA Cup final, a League Cup trophy and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But the Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 before their 2-1 victory over Brentford eased a bit of pressure on Ten Hag and his team ahead of the international break.

Man Utd face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday night as they look to build on their narrow win over the Bees and Ornstein has played down any speculation about Ten Hag’s future.

When asked how safe Ten Hag’s job at Man Utd is on a scale of one to ten, Ornstein said in a Q&A on The Athletic: “At the time of writing, I would guess it’s around an eight. I don’t know of the current United hierarchy having anything other than faith in him and it is being suggested that INEOS is happy with the job he is doing.

“The only reason it’s not a 10 is because football is a results business, results have not been to the club’s level of expectation this season and you just never know.

“But right now, I think Ten Hag is in a position of strength for the present and future.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly closing in on a deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazer family after Sheikh Jassim pulled out of the takeover race.

When asked how long the deal could take to be ratified by the Glazers, Ornstein added: “The Glazers appear to have made their decision, the direction of travel is finally pretty clear and — given they are United’s owners and control the board — any vote is more procedural than meaningful.

“We’re led to believe it will take a number of weeks to finalise the 25 per cent sale to INEOS and Mike Keegan (Daily Mail) is reporting that it might not be done in time to impact the coming January window. But it does seem an end is at last in sight.

“In terms of CEO, director of football, and many other positions, we’re going to need to be patient. The Glazers and INEOS (if the deal is completed) will have to decide whether to keep, move on or redeploy the likes of Richard Arnold and John Murtough.

“The individuals in question will also have their own preferences. I suspect they will want to stay on and continue the work they have started and believe in, but we don’t know for certain yet.

“In terms of external directors of football, I’m hearing a lot of talk in the industry about Michael Edwards, while Paul Mitchell and other names have also come up in multiple media reports. It’s hard to know at present what is credible and what isn’t. The truth is likely that no firm decisions have been made.

“You would imagine Sir Dave Brailsford from INEOS will occupy an important position and also play a significant role in deciding how the rest of the setup looks (the Financial Times published a piece with more details on this a short time ago).”

Jadon Sancho’s future is another big talking point among Man Utd supporters with the England international still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag over a social media post rejecting the Red Devils boss’ suggestion that the winger had been poor in training.

On whether Sancho could return to Dortmund in January, Ornstein continued: “I think Dortmund will have been among the clubs United looked to as they considered offloading Sancho after the Ten Hag falling-out and before the summer transfer window closed. But evidently, nothing happened then and I have no knowledge of them wanting to re-sign him in January.

“While you never know how things will develop, it’s not something I’ve personally heard is being pursued.

“I’m sure there will be a lot more reporting on this in the weeks ahead.”