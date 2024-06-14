Man Utd: Ornstein reveals three more signings Ten Hag could make after ‘agreement’ for first summer deal

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed the four signings that Man Utd are looking to make in the summer transfer window.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Red Devils are keeping Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and ended speculation that he could be sacked before the start of next season.

Now Ten Hag’s future has been resolved, Man Utd can get heir planning for next campaign underway as the Premier League club identify the new signings they want for next season, as well as the players they will look to sell.

And they could already be on course to make their first summer signing with reports on Thursday claiming that Man Utd have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the representatives of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

There is yet to be an agreement over a fee with Everton understood to be holding out for around £70m – but the talks with his agents represent ‘a significant step forward’ and a ‘huge boost’ to Ten Hag.

And now respected journalist Ornstein has revealed the three other positions that Man Utd are looking to strengthen over the next couple of months.

Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast: “They want a centre-back, they want a midfielder, they want a striker. There may be a need for a left-back.

“So there’s work to be done, and now comes the moment where they need to crack on with that.”

Speaking about specific players, Ornstein added: “We know they like Branthwaite. They wanted [Benjamin] Sesko, but, obviously, they were probably never at the front of the queue for him and he’s now staying at Leipzig, so they’ll have to look elsewhere.”

There have been widespread reports that Man Utd could have a relatively small budget for incomings over the summer with the club forced to sell in order to boost that figure.

And Ornstein insists that the Red Devils will be looking to get value for money over the summer with an intial transfer budget of around £50m.

Ornstein continued: “Going forward, from everything we hear, they’ll want to put a much more diligent process in place to try and ensure that United make good value for money signings. I suspect they’ll be looking towards the young bracket and lower fees.

“I think our colleague, Laurie Whitwell, has reported about agents being aware that it’s sort of a £50 million budget, unless there are sales to bring it higher. I’ve heard similar figures, or maybe even a bit lower. But the big question there is potential sales.”