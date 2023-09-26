Ex-Man Utd star urges Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag even if he doesn’t ‘mean it’

Jadon Sancho has been urged to apologise to Erik ten Hag by former Manchester United defender John O’Shea even if he doesn’t “mean it”.

After coming off the bench in their first three Premier League matches of the season, the Red Devils winger was omitted from Ten Hag’s squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

Ten Hag said after the match that Sancho was left out over poor performances in training with the England international rejecting the Man Utd boss’ claims via social media.

Sancho eventually deleted his post but he’s still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag with the Man Utd winger now training away from the first-team squad until he says sorry.

And former Man Utd and Republic of Ireland defender O’Shea thinks Sancho should just get it over with and apologise to Ten Hag even if it isn’t genuine.

O’Shea said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, obviously look it does [seems like an extreme punishment] but very simply for me, it boils down to an argument between the manager and a player.

“Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that’s always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for United as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologise.

“Then you’re back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it’s not ideal with how public it’s been but it can be resolved very quickly.”

When asked by Gabby Agbonlahor what would’ve happened to a player if they’d criticised Sir Alex Ferguson, O’Shea replied: “You might have been banished from the UK, never mind the training ground!

“On a serious note Gabby, if you go back to your time with Martin O’Neill, if you had an argument with Martin and you felt you were in the right, ultimately you’d still be going to apologise.

“In a sense it has to be that way because the manager has the lead from the front in terms of the discipline side of things to get hopefully everything right on the pitch as well.

“It’s been a challenging start, a few injuries and a few decisions going against them haven’t helped but they had a decent enough performance and win against Burnley and they’ll be looking to carry that on against Palace.”

Ex-Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre thinks Sancho should’ve talked to Ten Hag face-to-face rather than taking to social media.

Silvestre told bettingexpert.com: “I must say that a lot of players, the majority, would always look at excuses. If you look at Jadon’s performances, when he was supposed to be at his best, his peak, at United, he hasn’t delivered as much as everybody was hoping for.

“So, instead of pointing fingers at the manager. First of all these things should stay between the manager and himself, not in the public domain.

“If you have something to say to your boss, you don’t go on social media, you go in the office and you talk to him, as a man. Man-to-man and respect the working situation. It is a coworking situation and has to be dealt with like this.”

Silvestre added: “The problem with players is because they haven’t been educated this way. When you’ve been living in the football world all your life and now suddenly you think that social media is the way for you to communicate rather than internally.

“I’m sorry, you’re a grown up, you take the meeting with the manager and you speak to him. There’s no need to speak to your entourage, your agent, your family. You can take your advisor to the meeting if you feel more comfortable but you need to go and have this conversation. It’s valid for all businesses, so it should apply to football as well.

“But because we’re in a bubble, we can sometimes forget the simple behaviours.”