‘Unconvincing’ £64m star ‘chooses’ Man Utd as Amorim looks to complete ‘luxury addition’

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has chosen to join Man Utd ahead of the new season despite no Champions League football at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a number of players in the summer transfer window to help Ruben Amorim in the forthcoming season after finishing 15th in the Premier League last term.

One area of concern is their attack with only four Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while they have made bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are also looking to bring in a new centre-forward this summer with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund having disappointing campaigns.

And now Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, is a top target with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that the Nigeria international ‘has chosen’ Man Utd ‘as the team where he wants to continue his career’.

Osimhen has ‘expressed his willingness to join the Red Devils’ new project led by Rubén Amorim, despite the fact that the English club will not be playing in the next edition of the Champions League’.

The Napoli striker ‘fits’ the profile that Man Utd are looking for this summer and for Amorim ‘his arrival would be a luxury addition to revive the team’s attack’.

But it ‘is not a done deal’ and the Red Devils ‘will have to adjust its accounts’ to fit Osimhen in as the player’s wage demands are very high.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is not convinced that Osimhen would thrive in the Premier League and remains unconvinced that the Nigerian would hit the ground running in England.

When asked whether Chelsea should have signed Osimhen on John Obi Mikel’s podcast, Hasselbaink said: “I know he’s your countryman but I’m not convinced of Osimhen for the Premier League.

“For Spain, for Italy – yes. For the Premier League? I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

But former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas insists that Osimhen “has the right profile” to become a Premier League star.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines. Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League. He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?”

Gallas added: “We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season. The second season they step up, so it’s not unusual at all. Even Ronaldo, in his first season he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season there were signs.

“It all depends which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don’t have time.

“If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don’t need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs.”