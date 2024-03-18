Man Utd star ‘ostracised’ as entourage in ‘disbelief’ at career ‘going backwards’

Hannibal Mejbri’s career is ‘going backwards’ on loan at Sevilla, with the Manchester United loanee’s entourage in ‘disbelief’ at how he’s being treated by the La Liga side.

The 21-year-old has started just one game since his January loan move to Sevilla, who currently look very unlikely to take up their €18m option to buy the midfielder in the summer.

Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claim there is ‘disbelief’ from Hannibal’s entourage over his game time and general treatment at the Spanish club.

They ‘do not understand’ why manager Quique Sanchez Flores refused to select him, claiming he’s been ‘ostracised’ for some reason.

Former Leeds chief Victor Orta is now Sevilla’s sporting director and the people close to Hannibal have reportedly ‘questioned him as a power figure’.

They ‘cannot believe’ the situation and feel his career is ‘going backwards’ as a result of his lack of minutes.

A report last month claimed Hannibal – whose character and application was also questioned at United – had fallen out with Flores, who wasn’t impressed with the midfielder after his debut against Girona.

Flores said: “After being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means.

“He has to know where he is and we want to see him. We have spoken with him and we believe that he has to have some time to learn, we wanted to give him space, time for him to see things from the outside and then he will return to the squad. In the end they are kids who have come and suddenly land in a huge club like Sevilla in circumstances of maximum demand.

“And they need a bit of location. And that location may be seen better from the outside than from the inside. You should take a step to understand what we want. Let’s see if the boy applies himself and I think that in the end he will understand perfectly what we want.”

