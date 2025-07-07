Man Utd star other than Rashford emerges as ‘real alternative’ for Barcelona ‘in recent hours’

Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all on their way out of Man Utd this summer.

A Manchester United star has ‘gained strength in recent hours’ in the Barcelona offices as they look for a new left winger and no, it’s not poor old Marcus Rashford.

The England international has been doing everything possible to force a move to his ‘dream’ club and things were looking good for him after top target Nico Williams snubbed the Catalans, with a report suggesting Rashford’s move to the Nou Camp was ‘getting closer’ after talks had ‘reopened’.

Rashford has been joined by Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in ‘informing’ the club that they ‘wish to leave’, though a transfer for any of them is proving difficult owing to United’s asking price, their wages, or both.

When asked who is the closest to leave, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed he “expects Antony’s situation to develop”.

“I expect the Antony situation to develop because Antony wants Real Betis and Betis want Antony,” Jacobs told Betway.

READ: Rashford to Arsenal among eight logical Man Utd transfer reunions this summer



“It’s just whether or not Manchester United sanction a loan with an option or an obligation, because if they don’t, Betis can’t afford to sign Antony permanently, and that’s what would throw his future more up in the air.

“Antony’s pushing to go back to Betis, and the player side is trying to advance that as fast as they can.”

And now, in what would be a crushing blow for Rashford if the rumour develops into something more concrete, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims ‘Antony’s name has gained strength in recent hours’.

The Catalans are said to be ‘seriously evaluating his incorporation’ after a ‘remarkable final stretch of the season on loan at Real Betis’, for whom he managed nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘close’ to signing La Liga star with £87m clause as Sancho ‘asks’ Juve to ‘speed up’ deal

👉 Man Utd: Romano confirms ‘deal on’ for third summer signing after Red Devils miss Mbeumo ‘deadline’

👉 ‘Bryan Mbeumo deal done’ as Ruben Amorim role misunderstood

The 25-year-old would be relatively cheap option, with United said to want £30m compared to Rashford’s £40m asking price.

It’s claimed that while Antony ‘would welcome a return to Betis’, he’s also intrigued by a move to Barcelona as ‘it would allow him to compete at the highest level and play the Champions League, a showcase that the Brazilian values to continue in the orbit of his national team’.

The report adds: