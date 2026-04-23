Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has reportedly been ‘sentenced’ to an exit from Barcelona, while Jadon Sancho has ‘approved’ his next move.

Rashford has arguably done enough to earn a permanent move to Barcelona, but their well-known financial issues are in the way of a deal from happening.

The England international has 12 goals and 13 assists in his 43 appearances for Barcelona, but a report this week from The Athletic claimed they have opted to ‘cool their interest’ in keeping him beyond this season.

According to this report, Barcelona feel that Man Utd loanee Rashford has missed an opportunity while Raphinha has been out injured and they are ‘considering’ alternatives.

And Fabrizio Romano has indicated that he could return to Man Utd this summer on three conditions, though there will inevitably be interest from several Premier League and European clubs should Barcelona ultimately opt against signing him this summer.

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A new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has opted to ‘sentence’ Rashford to an exit from the club.

The report adds:

‘Marcus Rashford now knows FC Barcelona’s decision. The English forward will not continue with the Catalan club after the season ends. ‘The Catalan club has thoroughly analysed his performance. The conclusion is clear: the purchase option agreed with Manchester United will not be activated.’

Sancho ‘approves’ Dortmund return… again

Sancho is also on the exit ramp from Man Utd, with the winger in the final couple of months of his contract at the Premier League giants.

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The 26-year-old has impressed in fits and starts during his loan stint at Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a move to sign him permanently.

And this now looks unlikely, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg reporting that he wants to return to Dortmund for a third time.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCL | Jadon #Sancho has given his approval in principle for a return to Borussia Dortmund.

‘There have been several concrete talks, and #BVB have all the figures and information on the table.

‘Sancho is open, but also has many other offers. It is now up to Borussia Dortmund whether they want to take the next step. Niko Kovac have already given the green light internally, should Book/Ricken decide to focus on Sancho.’

It has already been reported that Man Utd have already ‘accepted defeat’ with Sancho, who is set for an exit on a free transfer this summer.

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