Man Utd outcast to be given incredible Bayern Munich opportunity as summer decision pays off

Bayern Munich will reportedly target Scott McTominay if they fail to get Joao Palhinha in January, as Thomas Tuchel wants to give the Manchester United midfielder a chance at the European giants.

As a result of multiple midfield signings at Old Trafford, McTominay’s minutes have plummeted. Last season, the Scotsman made 24 Premier League appearances, but only 10 from the start, as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen largely took his place.

This summer, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have joined, and McTominay has so far played 92 minutes in the league, and that’s before Amrabat has even gotten onto the pitch.

Opportunities away from United have presented themselves. McTominay was given the option to join Fulham in the summer, but turned it down to remain with United.

That meant Joao Palhinha stayed with the Cottagers, rather than being sold to Bayern Munich, a move that was all ready to happen if Fulham could source a replacement.

McTominay’s decision to turn down a move to Craven Cottage could have paved the way for a massive transfer, though.

The Mirror reports the midfielder will be a target of Bayern’s in January, in the event that they fail to snare Palhinha again. They’ve promised him they’ll try again, but if the same situation befalls them, McTominay could be in line for the move.

The report states Bayern manager Tuchel ‘wants to offer him the chance to play at another of Europe’s biggest clubs’. While he’s currently at one, things aren’t really the same as they once were, both on a personal level and for the club.

McTominay’s role hasn’t been a consistent one for a few seasons, and United haven’t won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the 2012/13 season.

Given a lack of playing time and the club not being the juggernaut it once was, McTominay could be tempted by a move to Bayern, much more so than one to Fulham.

Had he agreed to that move, Palhinha would have gone to Bayern and this opportunity would never have arisen.

Now, he’s got the chance of making the move there instead of him, and given the Portuguese’s move didn’t work out in the summer, there’s a chance that happens again in January.

READ MORE: ‘Of course they can’t’ – Redknapp predicts Man Utd failure as in-house battles cause major hindrance