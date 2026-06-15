Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

According to reports, Marcus Rashford is now ‘set’ to join Bayern Munich from Manchester United after his Barcelona loan spell.

Rashford is coming off an impressive loan spell at Barcelona, having joined them from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Barcelona were initially questioned for sanctioning this deal, but this risk paid off. Rashford was a key player for Hansi Flick’s side, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists as they won La Liga.

Therefore, the £26m fee for Rashford feels like a bargain and it felt inevitable that they would activate the clause this summer, but a report last week confirmed that they have opted against buying the forward permanently.

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And Bayern Munich have now emerged as an alternative to Barcelona for Rashford, who could join the Bundesliga giants after they missed out on Anthony Gordon.

Bayern Munich, who have also been linked with Rio Ngumoha, are in the market for a winger to provide competition for Luis Diaz, and Rashford represents a sensible option given his recent form and valuation.

Another report in recent days has claimed that Vincent Kompany’s side are set to make their ‘first bid’ for Rashford, who apparently needs to accept two conditions to join them this summer.

Marcus Rashford ‘set’ to secure Bayern Munich move

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Rashford is now ‘set’ to join Bayern Munich in an ‘increasingly likely’ transfer after a ‘crazy twist’ involving Barcelona.

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Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown claims Bayern Munich are the “perfect destination” for Rashford.

“Bayern Munich would be the perfect destination for Marcus Rashford,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I find it crazy that Barcelona didn’t want to pay the £26m fee, for me that would be a no-brainer, but now we are where we are and it looks like they’re going to miss out.

“Barcelona was always his preferred destination, but now he’ll return to Man United and there are clubs all over Europe who will be willing to make a move.

“Bayern Munich stand out amongst those, however, and that’s exactly the kind of move Rashford will have been looking for away from Barcelona.

“His game will suit the Bundesliga, he’ll have a lot of success out there, and they want a new winger after they missed out on Gordon, so it’s a deal that works for everybody.

“I expect they will be more willing to meet the asking price, and if they go and do that, then it should be relatively straightforward.”

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