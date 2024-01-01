Man Utd outcast Donny van de Beek joins Frankfurt on loan with €14m ‘buy option’ in summer

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international has only made six Premier League starts for the Red Devils since moving from Ajax for a reported £35million in 2020.

His only Premier League appearance this season came as a late substitute in a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace at the end of September.

United boss Erik ten Hag recently said countryman Van de Beek needed a move to revive his career.

Frankfurt sports director Markus Krosche told his club’s website: “Donny van de Beek fits our game idea perfectly and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team.

“He brings a wealth of international experience that our young players will benefit from. Donny exudes a goalscoring threat and, above all, should put our attackers in promising positions.”

Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign with divisional rivals Everton but was restricted to seven outings during that loan spell.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “As revealed weeks ago, Eintracht will pay small loan fee and cover majority of Donny’s wages. Buy option not mandatory: €11m plus €3m add-ons.”

Speaking last month, Van de Beek expressed that he is desperate to start playing more regularly.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious,” Van de Beek said.

“I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

Van de Beek added: “Last season I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly.

“I appreciate even more that I have a fabulous job. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am top fit again and I am really training like an animal. The time has come to make a different choice.”