According to reports, Manchester United have made an outrageous demand for winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is attracting interest from Chelsea.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Garnacho over the past six months as he’s been an option for Enzo Maresca’s side since the January transfer window.

In January, Man Utd opened the door to Garnacho leaving as they looked to sanction pure profit sales to balance the books, but they are currently actively looking to offload their academy product.

This follows his major fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim, who has reportedly told Garnacho to ‘find a new club’ after he spat his dummy out following Man Utd’s loss to Spurs in the Europa League final.

Garnacho endured a disappointing campaign in 2024/25 as the talented winger was often infuriating to watch as he was consistently wasteful in the final third.

The Argentina international is also unsuited to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation as he has struggled to adapt to the No.10 role. He slipped in the pecking order during the run-in and only made a 20-minute cameo off the bench in the Europa League final.

Garnacho subsequently hit out at Man Utd’s sh*t season and has recently further alienated himself, posing in a Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back.

Now, a report from The Telegraph confirms Chelsea are still in the running to sign Garnacho, as they and Man Utd are ‘weighing up’ deals for the winger and Christopher Nkunku.

The report adds:

‘Nkunku and Garnacho both want to quit their respective clubs and the prospect of them trading places has not been ruled out, although there is no expectation of a swap deal being negotiated. ‘Separate transfers involving Nkunku and Garnacho moving in opposite directions would solve headaches for both United and Chelsea, but the clubs are yet to hold direct talks on the matter this summer.’

The Athletic have provided more details on Garnacho’s situation, as he’s decided that a move to London is at the ‘top of his list’ of options.

Chelsea are mentioned as an option, but Man Utd’s huge demand for Garnacho has ruled out a move to Bayer Leverkusen. The report adds:

‘A price of £70million has been communicated to suitors, which is too high for Bayer Leverkusen. ‘The German side had been linked, with their head coach Erik ten Hag having brought Garnacho through to the first team while in charge at Old Trafford, but they will not be pursuing an approach at that cost.’

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are also expected to leave Man Utd this summer, with the report claiming the latter’s potential exit is the ‘most advanced’ as ‘Real Betis wishes to turn his loan move into a permanent transfer’.