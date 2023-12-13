The Manchester United players are ‘not yet in a state of outright mutiny’ despite ‘discontent’ over Erik ten Hag’s handling of the squad this season.

United crashed out of Europe on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and Copenhagen’s 1-0 win over Galatasaray ensuring the Red Devils finished bottom of Group A.

Ten Hag’s side is faring little better in the Premier League, with the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday the latest of seven defeats in the top flight.

The Dutchman has had to deal with various off-field issues this term, and his public spat with Jadon Sancho is one of a few situations which haven’t gone down well with other members of the squad.

There has been surprise over his decision to freeze out Raphael Varane and the playing staff reportedly weren’t impressed by his revelation that he substituted Casemiro at half-time against Brentford in October in a bid to “play more football”.

The Athletic confirm ‘Ten Hag is not close to many of the players and his lack of charisma has frequently been cited as a problem in his day-to-day handling of the squad’.

But ‘for all there is an element of discontent in some quarters of United’s dressing room, the squad is not yet in a state of outright mutiny’, the report adds, on the back of the manager receiving the firm backing of Scott McTominay ahead of the defeat to Bayern.

“It’s not just a case of, like some of the other managers, where it’s been a little bit toxic at times; the boys are firmly behind the manager,” McTominay said. “That’s the be-all and end-all. That’s the way it will remain.”

Amid click-thirsty media claims that Ten Hag must be nearing the sack, the United manager’s ‘saving grace’ is said to be the lack of anyone at the club being in a position to make the decision.

Current football director John Murtough ‘no longer has the bandwidth’ to sack Ten Hag as he’s about to cede control to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team.

Patrick Stewart is unlikely to make the decision having only been in his temporary role as chief executive – following Richard Arnold’s departure – for a month.

So before Ratcliffe’s deal goes through, and he takes over football operations, Ten Hag is ‘on safe ground’, with United yet to put out any feelers regarding the hiring of someone new’.

