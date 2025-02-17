Michael Owen admits it’s “hard to see it getting any better” at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim after their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The Red Devils have won just four of their 14 Premier League matches under Amorim as Man Utd slipped to 15th place in the table after Sunday’s loss.

Only four teams have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for their fair share of criticism.

And their overall lack of adaptation for Amorim’s playing style, philosophy and tactics has been a worry, with the team seemingly even worse under the Portuguese head coach than under Erik ten Hag.

Former Man Utd striker Owen is struggling to see how things will start getting better any time soon under Amorim, who brought in Patrick Dorgu as his only January signing.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “It was a game lacking quality, with two average teams, but it’s a huge result for Spurs.

“It’s not getting any better for Manchester United, and they don’t look like a team at all. I like the manager, I like what he says and his demeanour, but I don’t like his team, and it’s hard to see it getting any better.”

Speaking during commentary of their defeat to Spurs, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville noticed how angry Amorim was with his players.

Neville said: “Amorim is really angry. He is going mad at his bench. He is shouting at people. I’m not sure what he is angry about. The biggest problem l can see is how this team are set up.”

Most managers would face huge pressure over Amorim’s results and performances since arriving at Man Utd with speculation online between fans that his sacking could be inevitable.

The sh*t-show at Man Utd ensures Amorim will get longer in position than most in a similar situation and the Portuguese head coach insisted he is “not worried” about his job.

Amorim told reporters: “I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.

“The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games.

“The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.”