Owen slams ‘stupid’ Man Utd star in Bournemouth loss as he urges Amorim to get ‘brutal’

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen insists the Red Devils are just “not a good team” and urges Ruben Amorim to get “brutal” after their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils went behind after 29 minutes when Spain Under-21 international Dean Huijsen glanced a header past Andre Onana to put Bournemouth ahead.

And then Man Utd capitulated in two second half minutes with Justin Kluivert scoring from the penalty spot before Antoine Semenyo added a third for the Cherries.

It was the Red Devils’ seventh defeat in 17 Premier League matches and Amorim’s men remain 13th in the Premier League table.

Amorim is struggling to find consistency in performances and results, much like his recent predecessors, with Man Utd co-owners INEOS weighing up whether to back the Portuguese head coach in January or wait until the summer.

Noussair Mazroaui, who has been one of the more successful summer signings at Old Trafford this season, gave away the penalty and former striker Owen criticised the Man Utd defender and the team.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “You’re being kind. A little rash? A little stupid more like.

“What on earth are you doing? Two players are waiting for him, he’s not going to score from there and he dives in.

“Just stay on your feet and usher him away. It’s just a poor, poor decision.

“The sad thing from Manchester United these days is they go 1-0 down and you never really think they’re going to come back.

“They’re not a good team. Ruben Amorim needs to be watching that game and ensure these players that are not performing do not put on the shirt again. He needs to be that brutal and that ruthless.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd lucky to have only one clown in worst Premier League XI of weekend

👉 Man Utd: ‘Quiet’ Rashford ‘loses the dressing room’ with players ‘fuming ‘ at transfer claim

👉 Top Man Utd target ‘says no to Ruben Amorim’ and ‘chooses next destination’

Man Utd boss Amorim was careful not to be too critical of his players after the defeat to Bournemouth and focused on the positives at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amorim said: “It’s really hard especially if you saw the game. We concede one foul and then a goal.

“We were winning second balls and creating chances. We conceded a penalty and then the third goal. It was really hard for the fans. We have to go again next game.

“We have a lot of situations where they managed to score a little bit similar to Tottenham. It’s really hard on everyone in the stadium. We have to fight this moment.

“We have to maintain the calm when you suffer a goal. It was similar in the last match. The players need to understand the game has different moments.

“I always expected [job to be tough], especially in these busy months. We are ready to face the challenge.”