Owen tells Man Utd to sack Ten Hag as Scholes claims it’s the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Dutchman

Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure after the Red Devils' defeat to Crystal Palace.

Michael Owen reckons Man Utd need to sack Erik ten Hag as he’s “not the right man for the job” after their 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Red Devils suffered their heaviest loss of the campaign at Selhurst Park with Michael Olise starring for Palace in a brilliant two-goal display.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on the scoresheet for Oliver Glasner’s men against Man Utd with Ten Hag’s side putting in a woeful display in south London.

That result means Man Utd stay in eighth place in the Premier League and could be set for their lowest ever Premier League finish unless results improve in their final three matches.

And now former Man Utd striker Owen thinks Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have to install a new manager at Old Trafford before the start of next season.

“I’ve said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season.

“I almost wonder now, they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not.

“At some point you’ve got to make a decision, they’re going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City [in the FA Cup final], they’re going to get annihilated, in fact, Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford, Newcastle will probably beat them and I wouldn’t even fancy them going to Brighton either. They might not get anything out of the rest of the season, playing like that.

“I just wonder there’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season. He’s not good enough. I’ve thought it for ages, and he’s just not good enough to manage Manchester United.”

Paul Scholes: Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin

And Man Utd legend Paul Scholes insists their embarrassing defeat to Crystal Palace “felt like the final nail in the coffin” for Ten Hag.

Scholes added: “It’s been a difficult one, I know Michael’s saying he’s felt it for a long time and the signs have been there that it’s going to be difficult for him to do it next year.

“But tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin, really.

“There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing.

“It felt like the end. If it is the end, I’m not sure what’s out there at the minute.

“I’ve felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn’t feel like it now.

“Who was there to replace him? There wasn’t really anybody. Now with Thomas Tuchel saying he’s leaving Bayern Munich, I think that doesn’t create a bigger problem for him because I think the problems are there anyway, it’s quite plain to see it feels like borrowed time.

“Watching that performance tonight, sometimes you get those performances where you think, ‘this is the end’. That almost felt like it. I remember Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] at Watford away. It felt very similar to me, it just fell at the end.

“But what do you do for the last four games? You’ve got a big cup final. You can’t see where a win is coming from. They can’t beat Burnley at home.”